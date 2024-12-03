Physicians, Researchers, and Microscopists like myself and my colleagues such as Dr. Ana Mihalcea, Dr. David Nixon, and many many more keep posting alarming images of technology found in pharmaceuticals, food, environment, blood. However, it all falls on the death ear of academics, physicians, health agencies, and the majority of the population that considers avoidance to be a mature way of dealing with the problem at hand.



I am not the first scientist publishing these images side by side. This is just another attempt to break through the wall of denialism, and sound the alarm. I am borrowing images from Koman, V.B., Liu, P., Kozawa, D. et al. Colloidal nanoelectronic state machines based on 2D materials for aerosolizable electronics. Nature Nanotech 13, 819–827 (2018). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41565-018-0194-z



This work was funded by a 2015 US Office of Naval Research Multi University Research Initiative (MURI) grant on Foldable and Adaptive Two-Dimensional Electronics (FATE) at MIT, Harvard and University of Southern California.

Figure 1. CSM Fabrications for Aerosolizable Electronics. The composition of these CSM sensors is 2D graphene, and heavy metal compounds. Notice that the third row from the top is called “Optical Micrograph”. The size of these machines is in line with the scale of similar structures found in dental anesthetics, as well as in a sleuth of other pharmaceutical preparations.

Now I will try matching images of the formations found in various anesthetics from my extended collection with the micrographs of the CMS from the 2018 study (left column):

There are clear similarities between fabricated microelectronic Colloidal State Machines, or CSM (Koman V.B., et al., 2018) and the structures consistently found in various dental anesthetics (using phase contrast microscopy, x100). While in the 2018 article the CSMs were fabricated, self-assembly, or guided assembly of similar structures has also been demonstrated.

Health Professionals, Academic Institutions, Health Agencies, and Congress must investigate and explain this alarming phenomenon. The general public must demand and force these investigations in order to uncover why these undeclared structures are found in virtually all anesthetics and pharmaceuticals; investigate their role, their safety, and other consequences of this technology entering patients’ body.