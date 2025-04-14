While the 2019 UPenn Study showed signs of brain injury, the follow-up 2024 NIH study did not. CNN reported that CIA coerced patients into participation into the 2024 NIH study which skewed the results. Future research was cancelled. The study should be retracted and not serve as a basis of any assessments! There is also an unpublished UPenn study that didn’t see the light of day because its findings were undermined by the US Government. Practically they bullied UPenn Scientists into shelving their findings that contradicted the official narrative. HAVANA Act of 2021 offers one-time compensation based on the evidence of brain injury. Department of Labor recommends a Brain Injury ICD-10 Code for AHI claims. In the military, a diagnosis of UBI (Unconventionally-acquired Brain Injury) has been used for directed energy attacks for years. CIA is actively suppressing information showing that Havana Syndrome and its AHIs are a form of brain injury.