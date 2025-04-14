The End of the “Mysterious” Havana Syndrome Narrative.
What they are telling us vs. what we know.
If I had a penny for every time someone calls Havana Syndrome “mysterious”, I would be able to afford a one-way ticket to Mars.
This has to stop. Below, I am going to summarize what they are telling us/ The Official Narrative (a) vs. what we know about Havana Syndrome (b).
What is Havana Syndrome?
It's mysterious.
Never seen before neurological disorder and a form of Non-Kinetic Brain Injury characterized by intentionally-caused repeated debilitating acute episodes and long-term neurological degradation. Experts consider Havana Syndrome to be a form of Cognitive Warfare enabled by advancements in neurotechnology and modern neuroweapons.
Uniqueness of sign and symptoms.
The symptoms are generic.
Unique, never seen before constellation of audio-vestibular-sensory-neurological and cognitive phenomena occurring together that has not been attributed to any known neurological disorder or known environmental factors.
How is the sensation of vibrating or buffeting relevant to Havana Syndrome?
Buffeting is rarely mentioned or referred to as unique.
Buffeting is a sensation of vibrating pressure to the head, torso, and the entire body that has not been observed without having a physical source of mechanical waves. In Havana Syndrome, buffeting is caused by synchronization of the brain waves to the external EM pulses, also known as coupling, or entrainment.
Difference between AHIs and Havana Syndrome.
Anomalous Health Incidents (AHI) is a government-invented term and is usually used interchangeably with Havana Syndrome.
AHIs are acute attack episodes of the Havana Syndrome. Havana Syndrome is a condition that results from repeated debilitating AHIs (while AHIs could still continue to occur).
Mechanism behind AHI attacks.
Scientists just don’t know what’s causing the attacks…
There is a scientific consensus that directed high-energy super-short EM pulses of RF Energy (most likely in the MW range) is the most plausible mechanism. Don’t be confused by the “Plausible” language. It is a scientific term, and unless another mechanism is shown to cause AHIs, the most plausible hypothesis remains in place as the likely explanatory mechanism.
Attribution of the attacks to a specific actor.
We don’t know who is doing it.
Yes, we don’t know who is doing it. But please keep in mind that the official narrative is based on the only scenario investigated by the Intelligence Community: attribution to a foreign actor.
Feasibility of building technology causing AHI and Havana Syndrome
In 2024 (Assessment released in Jan 2025), two Intelligence Agencies changed the feasibility assessment to “likely” and “roughly even chance” (only assessed for a foreign actor or actors). However, the overall conclusion was based on a simple average, and remained “unlikely”. (This is a flawed methodology!)
We know that US Government possess technology that causes Havana Syndrome and its AHIs (statement by James Giordano). Also a 2016 Act of Acquisition of DEWS defines directed energy weapon systems as “military action using highly focused sound, electromagnetic, or particle-beam energy to incapacitate, damage, or destroy enemy equipment, facilities, or personnel.” US Space Force operates the majority of EM Pulsed Weapons.
Distance between the emitters of EM pulses and the target.
Limited to 100-200 meters (and maybe up to 1 km = 0.6 miles).
Emitters of high-energy super-short pulses include Cell Towers and Satellite-Based emitters. Technological advancements in this field include combining multiple beam emitters and advanced beam steering using AI. These technologies are hinted as plausible and operational, but they are hidden behind the wall of secrecy.
Havana Syndrome and Brain Injury/Damage.
There is no consistent evidence of brain injury; 2024 NIH Study is cited as a source of this conclusion.
While the 2019 UPenn Study showed signs of brain injury, the follow-up 2024 NIH study did not. CNN reported that CIA coerced patients into participation into the 2024 NIH study which skewed the results. Future research was cancelled. The study should be retracted and not serve as a basis of any assessments! There is also an unpublished UPenn study that didn’t see the light of day because its findings were undermined by the US Government. Practically they bullied UPenn Scientists into shelving their findings that contradicted the official narrative. HAVANA Act of 2021 offers one-time compensation based on the evidence of brain injury. Department of Labor recommends a Brain Injury ICD-10 Code for AHI claims. In the military, a diagnosis of UBI (Unconventionally-acquired Brain Injury) has been used for directed energy attacks for years. CIA is actively suppressing information showing that Havana Syndrome and its AHIs are a form of brain injury.
Who is affected by Havana Syndrome?
Only Federal Employees and their dependents are affected by Havana Syndrome.
Civilians and Children are being diagnosed with Havana Syndrome and its AHIs using the same diagnostic criteria as federal employees, and often by the same physicians. At this moment, US Government does not recognize these cases. The First Civilian Registry Report published in January 2025 establishes these cases exist.
Havana Syndrome and public health.
No reason for concern.
It constitutes real and present danger to the general population, including children, with debilitating incapacitating attacks, grave neurocognitive and developmental consequences, progressive brain degradation, and disability.
This is where I am going to stop and open this substack to all of your comments to help me to extend and improve this list.
No More “Mysterious” Havana Syndrome Narrative!
DNI Director Tulsi Gubbard promised us Radical Transparency in the matters of National Security. Havana Syndrome would a great place to start. I encourage you to send this substack to Tulsi Gabbard!
Many of us have been capturing unusual frequencies and sounds with our special equipment, which is not normal and would be considered unexplained, while being attacked. It’s time to lift the shades off our eyes and see that this is a multiple prong attack, ongoing with the help of AI
I would encourage you to take a look at Dr Jack Kruse's work, on Patreon, twitter and various podcasts. He is a neurosurgeon with an interest in the history of nefarious .gov activities, and has been doing lots of connecting of dots around the issues you raise, the effects of light on the body, heavy atomic particles and power and control. You will need to sift through his stuff to find the relevant parts, but it's worthwhile. He is fully aware of the type of injuries described.