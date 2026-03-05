There’s a real unresolved tension (almost a quiet showdown) between two big intelligence community (IC) assessments that came out a few years apart.

One is from 2022: the IC Experts Panel Assessment of AHIs. Their job as scientists was narrow: figure out “possible causes” of the core symptoms. They deliberately did not try to say who might be responsible.

What they concluded was pretty striking: Pulsed radiofrequency (RF) or microwave energy is a “plausible mechanism” for the core cases, later identified as the AHI1 phenotype (per the 2024 NIH study stratification), echoing the 2020 NAS Scientific Panel Assessment that deemed it “the most plausible mechanism.”

The second document is the most recent 2024/2025 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) released by ODNI (dated December 2024, released in January 2025) that directly contradicts its own Expert Panel conclusions. They skipped over the 2022 conclusions and went straight to “who’s done it” (limited in scope to foreign adversaries only).

The ICA essentially said: the evidence points away from a foreign campaign, and they can’t find the perpetrator, the weapon signatures, or even a clear motive that fits.

So why do these two assessments clash?

The most favorable reading is that they were not directly contradicting each other because they’re answering different questions:

The 2022 panel asked: “Is there a plausible external physical mechanism for the core symptoms in the most verified cases?” → Yes, pulsed RF energy fits best.

The 2025 assessment asked: “Do we have intelligence showing a foreign adversary actually caused/deployed anything against U.S. personnel in these incidents?” → No, very unlikely.

But here’s why it feels like a clash to a lot of people (including victims, doctors, and Congress):



If pulsed energy is biologically plausible, and the symptoms in prototypical cases look like mild brain injury from something external, then saying “very unlikely foreign actor” sounds like it’s brushing off the mechanism itself.

Other possible actors: domestic sources, U.S. testing, non-state groups, rogue elements were not part of the investigation.

We are currently waiting for the new, much-delayed assessment from the ODNI under Tulsi Gabbard and her team, but will it reconcile the evidence rift with its own Expert Panel conclusions?