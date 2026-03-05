Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Orli and the team's avatar
Orli and the team
1d

I do not understand why most humans cannot conceived Countries are fake, so are governments, and politicians.. If we can give this a possibility it may clear the path to stop neurostrike because business stops! After cov 💉and non reasonable explanations to how "presidents" "medical professionals" have and are betraying the human race, but not only why are still so many blind people 🤔😳🙁?

Reply
Share
Yasmine's avatar
Yasmine
1d

Have you listened to Sabrina Wallace?

Reply
Share
4 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Len Ber MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture