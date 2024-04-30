Thank You Targeted Justice for Including a Description of My Neurostrike Attacks
Reminder: Manifestations of Neurostrikes are Different in Different Targets
Please, don’t take this mention as an elevation of my attacks over other Targeted Individuals. I am only one of you, and your attacks, are no less important or debilitating than mine.
It just so happen that my attacks are interfering with my ability to participate in podcasts, interviews, writing, etc. I feel the pain of every single one of you, and that’s what makes us brother and sisters in this atrocious program. I think of all of you when things turn to worse, and that helps me power through the attacks.
And for that, Thank You!
Sending light and endurance to you. No worries Len …. mentioning your suffering doesn’t diminish others suffering, it validates it.
We may not be able to completely stop the advancing powers from destroying human sovereignty, but I am determined to be counted among those who make it more difficult. ❤️🩹🌏💫
Thank you for being a warrior for justice.
Get well soon Len, we miss you and are sending love and prayers for healing your way! In the mean time, we will continue to fight extra hard for you!