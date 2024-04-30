Please, don’t take this mention as an elevation of my attacks over other Targeted Individuals. I am only one of you, and your attacks, are no less important or debilitating than mine.

It just so happen that my attacks are interfering with my ability to participate in podcasts, interviews, writing, etc. I feel the pain of every single one of you, and that’s what makes us brother and sisters in this atrocious program. I think of all of you when things turn to worse, and that helps me power through the attacks.

And for that, Thank You!