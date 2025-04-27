Self-Assembly Micro-Scale Constructions in Pfizer COVID-19 Shots and Dental Anesthetics Look Eerily Similar.
THIS MUST BE DISCUSSED WIDELY.
Time to have a public conversation with your Elected Officials and Health Agencies’ Leaders. We cannot allow this ongoing installation of bio-cyber interface technology in our bodies and our brains to continue unchecked. This includes our children!
Put Technocracy under the microscope!
Sources:
https://substack.com/@davidnixon/p-160852844
https://substack.com/@lenbermd/p-152466180