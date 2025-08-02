This recent article by Dr. Fabio Franchi appeared in the most recent issue of International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice and Research.



What’s so remarkable about this paper is that Dr. Franchi takes the Official Theory of the “SARS-CoV-2” virus origin and applies scientific method trying to falsify it. He spends adequate amount of time reviewing the history of the virus and its connection to disease, aptly noticing that “SARS-CoV-2 was declared — without material proof— to be the sole cause of the pathologies identified as, and/or associated with, COVID-19”.

Then he thoroughly presents and reviews the evidence of viral sequences found in the environment, PCR findings in patients, as well as detection of specific antibodies that precede the supposed lab leak by months and years, all from reliable published sources. He suggests:



If the SARS-CoV-2 virus was a novel entity that did not exist until December 2019, it could not be found prior to that time, but it was found. The results of the present research are sufficient to conclude that the currently accepted theory is, thanks to the results I am reporting here, unequivocally falsified.

Data presented in the article “makes the version of the fictional escape from Wuhan implausible”.

What’s the significance of this conclusion? We all witnessed new CIA Director John Radcliffe to issue a statement about the virus origin. But is it just another psyop? The Intelligence Community is simply incapable of telling the truth, and we should accept it by now.

The connection between the virus and the pandemic is being questioned by this new data, and by others. We must build the correct understanding about this connection. Our future depends on it.