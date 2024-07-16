Dear readers,



I have not seen a solid-proof of what happened to Robert Duncan, but I am sure we will have eventually. In this short post, I want to share with you my last communication with Robert, because we need to know the facts. So that’s what I am going to give you.



I’ve been communicating with Robert regarding his trip to Colorado for the Targeted Action 2024 event (https://www.targetedjustice.com/targeted-action-2024.html)

I wanted him to come so much, I offered to compensate him for his travel and lodging out of my own pocket (zero expense to TargetedJustice.com).



There are some personal items that I am not willing to share with the public just yet that were in his recent communication, until we have solid details about his condition. For now, here is his latest DM to me on X/Twitter dated July 8, 2024:

I was elated. Shortly, I posted this on X:

Just a few days later, rumors of his death started circulating.

Just the facts.

Update #1 (July 16, 2024). IMPORTANT. In case Robert Duncan passed away.

If anyone is in touch with the executor of Robert Duncan's Last Will, please get in touch with me ASAP (via DM). Robert shared important private medical information with me that has to be addressed during autopsy (if one was requested).

Update #2 (July 17, 4 AM CT) Until I hear directly from a family member (hopefully the executor of his last will), I am not announcing his death. This is just common sense.

I left a message with an investigator at the Boise Coroner's office who has been assigned to the case. The receptionist confirmed they have Robert Duncan.



Update #3. Talked to a family member on July 19, 2024.

R.I.P Robert Duncan