Hi,

During Targeted Action 2024 in Colorado Springs I made an announcement re. creating a Civilian Registry for diagnosed cases of “Havana Syndrome” (“HS”). As a Board Member for Targeted Justice , and a retired MD, I find it unacceptable that the government takes no steps to recognize and protect regular civilians from this serious public health issue leading to irreversible brain degradation and devastating cognitive consequences, such as specific form of early dementia.

If you look at the efforts of the US Gov’t, the latest update re. AHI (Anomalous Health Incident) Registry has been summarized in the recent Government Accountability Office Report on Havana Syndrome (GAO, July 2024). “Official estimates of those affected by AHI vary, but as of January 2024, 334 people had qualify for AHI Care…”. Signs, symptoms, intensity, and duration of AHI vary leading to various degrees of vestibular/sensory and cognitive problems. Registry listees include federal employees of the intelligence community and various federal agencies, was well as they family members, including 15 children.

.

The government insists on using the AHI terminology, while it is not a medical diagnosis, it’s just an event. Signs, symptoms, intensity, repetition and duration of AHI vary widely, leading to various degrees of vestibular/sensory and cognitive problems, which is not reflected in the Registry. For example, AHI identification at the DOD is determined by using DHA (Defense Health Agency) form 244 (only portions of which have been unclassified), which is to be used within 7 days following the event. Beyond that, the recommendation are vague.

The current state of clinical science is that AHIs lead to NKBI (Non-Kinetic Brain Injury)/”HS”. AHI to NKBI is what Concussion is to mTBI.

Also, the term NeuroStrike as defined by Robert McCreight is a much better and much more specific term to use instead of AHI. NeuroStrike Attack is a result of using a directed energy pulsed neuroweapon to produce neurocognitive disruption in the human brain. Much more specific!

By creating Registry of Civilians diagnosed with NKBI/”HS”, we are taking a different approach. We are collecting data on directed energy-related brain injury, which is a medical diagnosis (unlike AHI, an event). This makes more sense, because it is well know that NeuroStrike attacks in civilian are almost never a singe event. They are ongoing, often, multiple times a day. So, for us it is important to document a medical diagnosis, rather than chasing every event having cumulative effect, and resulting in a diagnosis of NKBI.



We, at Targeted Justice take Creating of Civilian Registry very seriously. Every civilian who wishes to volunteer to be listed in the Civilian Registry, will be given a detailed form outlining your rights and conditions, which would be signed by a civilian, and by a Board Member for Targeted Justice. Our legal counsel helped me to make the form most favorable to the civilian. We guarantee that we will never share your sensitive information with any third party without your explicit consent and participation.

The goal of this Registry is to raise awareness re. civilians injured by neuroweapons and neurotechnology, and force civilian health agencies such as CDC, NIH, FDA, and EPA to acknowledge this type of brain injury in civilians, as they do for federal employees. This will also pave the way to forcing agencies like the FBI to investigate civilian domestic cases, and to inform Congressmen at the State and the US Level about this growing public health issue. We hope it will result in passing bills necessary for our protection from Directed Energy Weapons.



One diagnosed case of NKBI can be dismissed. A hundred cannot. Currently we have 21 Civilians in our Registry. I suspect that the actual number is much much higher.

Thank you all for supporting our Civilian Registry Initiative!



Current information on the diagnostic process, and supportive tests can be found at

https://www.targetedjustice.com/dr-len-ber-md.html and https://www.targetedjustice.com/qeeg.html which I will continue updating regularly.

The best way to contact me is send me a DM on X, or send a chat request here, on Substack.