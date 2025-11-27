I am happy to share with you a pre-print of my article in Academia Neuroscience and Brain Research titled Re-analysis of MRI Findings in Validated Havana Syndrome Cases (AHI1) in Peirpaoli et al. (2024) and Comparative Insights from Verma et al. (2019).

Abstract: Anomalous Health Incidents (AHIs) of the Havana Syndrome involve sudden onset of neurological, sensory, and vestibular symptoms occurring simultaneously, followed by chronic deficits. A 2024 NIH neuroimaging study concluded “no significant MRI-detectable evidence of brain injury”. We re-analyzed Pierpaoli et al. (2024) by extracting imaging results for 43 AHI1 patients (validated AHI cases) and 48 matched controls. AHI1 cases exhibited a consistent pattern of subtle changes. Resting-state fMRI revealed significantly reduced functional connectivity in the salience network (insula and anterior cingulate hubs) in AHI1 compared to controls (adjusted p ~0.02 for network connectivity). DTI measures did not differ after correction, but nominal microstructural abnormalities (uncorrected p < 0.05) were noted in midline white-matter tracts. The corpus callosum (body and genu) of AHI1 patients showed ~2-3% lower return-to-axis probability, and the right cingulum and inferior cerebellar peduncle also showed slight diffusivity reductions (all trend-level). These new AHI1-specific findings were then compared to the previous neuroimaging studies in AHI1 group by Verma et al. (2019). Conclusion: Focused analysis of validated AHI1 patients reveals measurable neurophysiological changes, especially reduced connectivity in salience/attention networks and subtle white-matter microstructural alterations. These findings closely parallel those of the Verma et al. (2019) AHI1 cases validated by the same neuro-vestibular-otolithic criteria, strengthening evidence that AHI1 represents a genuine diffuse brain injury syndrome. Advanced neuroimaging and qEEG techniques may be required to sensitively detect AHI1-related brain abnormalities. Public health efforts are warranted to issue diagnostic criteria and address cases in both governmental and civilian populations.

Full pre-print is available on ResearchGate.net: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/398045053