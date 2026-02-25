A sharp, public disconnect now exists between the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community on Havana Syndrome / Anomalous Health Incidents (AHI). While the Pentagon frames AHI as an active threat requiring countermeasures against possible adversarial technologies, the ODNI’s most recent assessment deems foreign involvement “very unlikely” for most cases.

On February 20, 2026, the DoD realigned its AHI Cross-Functional Team from the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy to the Office of the Under Secretary for Research & Engineering (R&E). DefenseScoop (February 24, 2026) reported the move reflects the mission’s “increasing scope, complexity, and technical focus,” by shifting it under Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Critical Technologies Peter Highnam, with Rear Adm. Michael J. Thornton (triple-board-certified physician, former Navy SEAL) serving as military assistant.

DoD officials described AHI as “disruptive sensory, neurological, and cognitive ailments possibly sparked by adversarial technologies” and stated the realignment will “more quickly translate its findings into remedies and antidotes to neutralize the modern health threats.” This threat-focused language and organizational shift directly contradict the ODNI Assessment released on January 10, 2025.

Irreconcilable Public Discrepancies

Pentagon: Calls for “countermeasures” and “antidotes” against “modern health threats” possibly from “adversarial technologies.”

ODNI majority: Foreign adversaries are “very unlikely” responsible; no evidence of novel directed-energy weapons in most (or any confirmed) cases.

Where Do We Go From Here?

Diagnosed Havana Syndrome / AHI cases among federal employees and non-federal civilians cannot wait for the agencies to realign their stances. Congress must intervene. ODNI must issue the new Assessment (which has been ready for weeks, if not months). U.S. Health Agencies must engage with the Diagnosed Civilian Registry data and issue diagnostic guidance and reporting mechanisms.