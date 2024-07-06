Part II. Clothes of Targeted Individuals are Contaminated with Self-Assembly Nano-Macro Technology (aka WetWare).
More evidence that breaking into the residences of TI's also has a purpose of saturating them with nanotechnology. Secondly, my phone is being hacked to remove most visually convincing images.
This is a short post, but I felt like I have to share it. You can find Part I in the series here.
A few days ago I discovered more “white spots” on a hoodie that was washed, dried, and examined for the absence of “white contaminants”. Then it was hung in the closet. Several days later when I decided to wear the hoodie, I examined the garment and detected the following white markings on the sleeve:
I prepared a slide and looked at it 24 hours later (at 40x and 100x magnification - phase contrast microscopy). I immediately stumbled upon spectacular images of technology - rectangular forms, extending from each other, texturally rich with smaller round and rectangular form. I took pictures for this substack.
Here is the surprise: I sat down to write this substack, and realized that all my spectacular images were GONE from the iPhone, from the Cloud, for anywhere. Also there is a gap of 4 image numbers (as Apple enumerates them). That’s where the images were. So my personal conclusion - I am doing something extremely damaging to those who are running the program. You have my word, I will re-take all the images, so you can see them for yourself. Hacking and Electronic Interference is real. Lesson: I will be making sure to back up all important images on a hard drive storage immediately after they are taken.
And, finally, here are few more images I took from the same slide. They definitely don’t look like regular fibers. Look at how the content is organized
Until Next Time!
Hey, my clothes have been my biggest battle through my entire targeted life! I’ve boiled my clothes for 3-4 years now, I think it was keeping me alive. Now, i can’t keep it out of them. I could tell you so much about this part! It’s affected me horribly and lately i can hardly see.
If you use an LED flashlight, you can see more on your clothes or direct sunlight. I have severe bone and nerve pain along with heart palpitations almost 24/7 now. I’ve learned too much about the techniques used and I’m very scared for my life right now. Anything more I could learn here would be helpful. Thank you Dr Ber for your research!
Its everywhere, and its in everything. Its in the food, in the water, and in the air we breathe. I don't think its possible for me to forgive them. At what point do we invoke self-defense?