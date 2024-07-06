This is a short post, but I felt like I have to share it. You can find Part I in the series here.

A few days ago I discovered more “white spots” on a hoodie that was washed, dried, and examined for the absence of “white contaminants”. Then it was hung in the closet. Several days later when I decided to wear the hoodie, I examined the garment and detected the following white markings on the sleeve:

I prepared a slide and looked at it 24 hours later (at 40x and 100x magnification - phase contrast microscopy). I immediately stumbled upon spectacular images of technology - rectangular forms, extending from each other, texturally rich with smaller round and rectangular form. I took pictures for this substack.



Here is the surprise: I sat down to write this substack, and realized that all my spectacular images were GONE from the iPhone, from the Cloud, for anywhere. Also there is a gap of 4 image numbers (as Apple enumerates them). That’s where the images were. So my personal conclusion - I am doing something extremely damaging to those who are running the program. You have my word, I will re-take all the images, so you can see them for yourself. Hacking and Electronic Interference is real. Lesson: I will be making sure to back up all important images on a hard drive storage immediately after they are taken.

And, finally, here are few more images I took from the same slide. They definitely don’t look like regular fibers. Look at how the content is organized



Until Next Time!