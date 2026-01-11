Open Letter to Secretary Kennedy

The Honorable Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Secretary, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Subject: Immediate HHS action needed on civilian Havana Syndrome and Anomalous Health Incidents on U.S. soil

Secretary Kennedy,

I write this open letter on behalf of Targeted Justice, Inc., a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, and the growing number of American civilians diagnosed with Havana Syndrome/Anomalous Health Incidents (AHI) on U.S. soil. As Medical Director, I urgently call upon you to end the prolonged inaction by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and National Institutes of Health (NIH) regarding these cases, as documented in the January 2026 Update of the Civilian Registry for Diagnosed Havana Syndrome Patients and AHI among Civilians Occurring on U.S. Soil (CRHS)*.

The January 2026 CRHS reports 14 verified civilian diagnoses (doubled from 2025 Report) supported by medical documentation. These diagnoses were made using the same criteria that resulted in equivalent diagnoses in federal employees. But unlike government personnel covered under the HAVANA Act of 2021 and the Department of Labor 2022 Bulletin, civilians receive no specialized care, research access, or official acknowledgment. The Civilian Registry exists specifically because federal civilian surveillance is absent.

CDC inaction is now documented as an operational failure. A CDC response to September 29, 2025 petition urging the agency to recognize civilian cases, establish surveillance, and provide physician guidance, stated: “Unfortunately, this question is out of scope for CDC INFO.” As a result, clinicians and state public health partners are left without a case definition or pathway, even when medically diagnosed cases are presented, through standard channels.

NIH inaction is prolonging a research blind spot that directly harms civilians. A separate petition to the NIH September calling for recognition, civilian inclusion, and clinical protocols was sent on September 29, 2025. NIH sponsored key AHI studies that excluded civilians which were halted after an internal review found participant coercion violating informed consent, and no new NIH AHI research had resumed since. There is also an issue of politically motivated rather than scientifically justified conclusion of the 2024 NIH neuroimaging study that since had been re-analyzed using NIH’s own data that erased the “no MRI brain Injury” conclusion. No agency response was received.

Civilian cases are real, diagnosed, and increasing, resulting in neurological debilitation and permanent disability. The consequences of CDC and NIH inaction include (but not limited to) undercounted civilian incidence (including in children), structurally enabled misdiagnosis, loss of critical clinical data, and an entrenched discriminatory system where federal employees and dependents receive structured pathways while civilians do not.

One aspect of this ongoing issue is that using current diagnostic criteria we can now reliably conduct differential diagnosis without naming attribution. In other words, the absence of attribution does not negate a diagnosable syndrome and should not delay civilian case definition, reporting, and clinician guidance.

Civilian access to expert diagnosis is being heavily restricted, which further undermines surveillance and care. A statement attributed to Dr. Michael E. Hoffer at the University of Miami describes it concisely: “I am not allowed to diagnose (civilian) Havana Syndrome victims any longer. The government won’t let me.” Whether this restriction is formal or informal, the impact described is the same: it blocks civilian confirmation, suppresses clinical standardization, and obstructs data collection needed for mitigation.

Secretary Kennedy, your commitment to health transparency aligns with addressing this disparity. I am asking you to issue written direction to CDC and NIH to execute the following actions:

1. Publicly recognize civilian Havana Syndrome/AHI as a reportable condition.

2. Establish a civilian case registry and surveillance mechanism.

3. Issue diagnostic and management guidance for healthcare providers.

4. Extend NIH research protocols and clinical care access to diagnosed civilians.

5. Facilitate interagency coordination with the Intelligence Community for threat assessment, respecting classified boundaries.

These steps would fulfill HHS’s mission to protect all Americans, prevent unnecessary suffering, and restore public trust. Targeted Justice stands ready to collaborate, providing CRHS data and physician expertise.

Respectfully,

Len Ber, MD

Medical Director, Targeted Justice, Inc.

On behalf of diagnosed civilian patients and advocates

CivilianRegistry@protonmail.com

CC: CDC Director; NIH Director; Select Congressional Oversight Committees

(This letter is public for transparency and will be shared accordingly.)

* https://www.researchgate.net/publication/398931431