Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

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Jill Amack's avatar
Jill Amack
Jun 25

I am co-signing this letter as a concerned citizen.

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Craig Laforest's avatar
Craig Laforest
Jun 25

Dear Len,

A wonderful response to the ridiculous statements Mr Foster has made. Thank you dear friend. Best wishes, Craig

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