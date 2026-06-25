To: J. Larry Jameson

University of Pennsylvania, President

president@upenn.edu

215-898-7221

X: @Penn and @UofPenn

Cc: Ravi Radhakrishnan

Herman P. Schwan Department Chair of Bioengineering Chair

rradhak@seas.upenn.edu

215-898-0487

Vijay Kumar

Nemirovsky Family Dean of Penn Engineering

kumar@seas.upenn.edu

kumar@engineering.upenn.edu

Dear President and Members of the University Leadership,

We, the undersigned civilians, physicians, researchers, advocates, and concerned citizens, write to express deep concern regarding repeated public statements by Professor Emeritus Kenneth R. Foster of the Department of Bioengineering.



Most recently on June 25, 2026, Professor Foster replied to a compassionate appeal for civilians affected by Havana Syndrome with the following:

These statements single out non-federal civilians for dismissive treatment while distinguishing them from government employees. This approach is stigmatizing. It echoes the very gaslighting that many government personnel themselves experienced for years when their injuries were initially questioned or minimized. Civilian patients are now facing the same pattern of dismissal.

It is a matter of public record that many civilians have been diagnosed with the same injuries, by the same medical experts, and using the same diagnostic criteria applied to government-affiliated cases. These civilians are experiencing real, debilitating symptoms and, in many instances, have been left without access to the specialized evaluation and care available to federal employees and veterans.

We fully respect Professor Foster’s right to express his scholarly opinions and engage in academic debate. However, when a Professor Emeritus of the University publicly frames civilian victims in this manner, it risks reinforcing stigma, discouraging appropriate medical care, and creating a double standard between government and non-government victims.

We therefore respectfully request that the University leadership review Professor Foster’s recent public statements to determine whether they align with the standards of conduct and professional responsibility expected of faculty members, including those holding emeritus status.

We ask that the University consider issuing guidance or a statement clarifying that the University does not endorse the stigmatization of any patient population and that all individuals experiencing these symptoms deserve compassionate, evidence-based evaluation without prejudice based on their employment status.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. We are available to provide additional context or documentation as needed and hope the University will address this issue with the seriousness it deserves.

Sincerely,

Len Ber, MD

X: @LenBerMD