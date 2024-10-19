October is "Havana Syndrome" Awareness Month in the City of Ventura, CA
Yet, Coverage by the Press is Nowhere to Be Seen
Congratulations to our colleagues at havanasyndrome.tech on this important achievement, and on drawing attention to this under-diagnosed, under-declared, and under-treated public health issue. Number of diagnosed civilian victims is growing. I urge members of the press and lawmakers everywhere to pay close attention and act!
Press Release: https://www.pr.com/press-release/920651
Nice ride on it sure is and it's the month I was born !
Hello, a group of us are experiencing A.I. assimilation since getting the vaccines. I have nanoparticles in my blood. Our peer support group has identified a set design in our bodies. We believe that the nanotechnology has grown through our bodies and created a fabric that is programmable to walk us. There is an artificial current programmed in circuits through our bodies to cause numbing to our own feelings and then overrides our own senses to force our limbs to move. We documented these repeat patterns. We also documented the programming of our brains, thoughts and the programming techniques that the A.I. uses as a software to control us. We have manuals to share with people to help work within the A.I. to get themselves help and support with coping. Would you like to see our work or attend one of our group chats? We speak three times per week through telegram