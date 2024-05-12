Occam’s Razor Does Not Work When Discussing the Targeting Program
Simplicity is pacifying, Reality is terrifying
Occam’s Razor (OR) is the problem-solving principle often summarized as "The simplest explanation is usually the best one." It’s attributed to William of Ockham, a 14th-century English philosopher and theologian (Wikipedia).
But explanation for what? Let me demonstrate to you that if there is an intelligent agent behind a phenomenon, Occam’s Razor is inappropriate to use.
Imagine you are playing poker. If a person picking up his or her cards smiles, as per Occam Razor, it would be appropriate to hypothesize that the player received a favorable set of cards. But would you? There are dozens of ways to manipulate your assumptions. And if you use Occam’s Razor you will leave the table empty handed.
Sometimes the principle is also described as “when hearing hooves, think horses not zebras”. This is actually contrary to the scientific method, which relies on generating multiple hypotheses and falsifying them one at a time, regardless of their complexity. If you follow this principle you wouldn’t even generate a seemingly more complex but potentially correct hypothesis. No hypothesis is off the table, until it’s falsified, or proven wrong.
This is what’s happening with Targeted Individuals. Some people deny our claims from the get go, they don’t want to hear it. They would rather hide their head in the sand. But some people are willing to examine the claims, only to come back with the Occam’s Razor argument. But the principle doesn’t apply when there is an intelligent agent behind the phenomenon!
Please explain this to people who reject your claims on the basis of the OR principle. Tell them it’s a philosophical principle. In other words, it’s a way of thinking about the hypotheses, not the tool to conclude which hypothesis is true. For that, we have the scientific method.
OR principle is attractive to many because it offers an elegant explanation to “solve” a complex problem. But not in the case of Targeting, because intelligent agents are behind it. How do we know? The type of energy behind the “Havana Syndrome” attacks is a special “designed” form of energy. To design, you need intelligence.
Thank you for reading.
"Truth is simple. Lies are complicated."
/ MK Ultra Mind Control, Politics / By Cathy O'Brien
"Lies deliberately intended to socially engineer our nation are complex and deeply rooted, and have been systematically planted into the subconscious through controlled media and education systems for decades.
Now we’re seeing results of this Deep State plan being triggered into action to overthrow our Constitutional sovereignty in favor of a globalist agenda that is rooted in the most heinous crimes against humanity this world has ever seen.
Mass mind control, human trafficking, pedophilia, and paid violence are proliferating while elections are being stolen to further that criminal agenda.
Truth makes us free. Knowledge is our defense against mind control, which is why truth has been systematically suppressed and distorted.
Armed with truth, we are empowered to reclaim our personal and national sovereignty. Truth is available to those who can think to embrace it."
https://trance-formation.com/truth-is-simple-lies-are-complicated/
One of my nephews who graduated college with a masters in biology studies ocean life cycles for a living used the OR answer on why the C19 shot could not be killing anyone. He wasn’t even willing to read or look at the findings proving they were killing people. He said the findings couldn’t be true because of OR saying that’s what he learned in college.
It’s amazing to me how some people can be so school smart and yet be so real world ignorant.