MiamiHerald Reports: After broad criticism of the Fraudulent NIH Study using fMRI in patients with #AHI #HavanSyndrome (Neuroimaging Findings in US Government Personnel and Their Family Members Involved in Anomalous Health Incidents 10.1001/jama.2024.2424 ), the IRB of the NIH launches review of the questionable Havana Syndrome study.
Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/world/americas/cuba/article287983095.html#storylink=cp
y
Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Integrity and competence in research is important.
Back when what is erroneously being called "morgellons Disease" hit the population, physicians were dismissing victims as "delusional", actually diagnosing them as suffering from DOP - delusions of parasitosis. Apparently enough physicians were being visited by victims of this misnamed bio-weapon that they contacted the national Institute of Health (NIH) for answers. The NIH actually created a page specifically for doctors dealing with "morgellons" victims, and included a phone number for them to call when they encountered a patient with this condition. One day a victim who was tired of being dismissed by her physician stumbled upon the NIH website and found this page. She called..and called.. and she told several other victims (who wants to suffer alone? (We morgie victims like to hang out online and compare the stranger manifestations of our "disease") so they evidently started calling too. Then the NIH took the page down and now swear that it never existed. I have a screenshot of it... they lied.. and they continue to lie...