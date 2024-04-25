MiamiHerald Reports: After broad criticism of the Fraudulent NIH Study using fMRI in patients with #AHI #HavanSyndrome (Neuroimaging Findings in US Government Personnel and Their Family Members Involved in Anomalous Health Incidents 10.1001/jama.2024.2424 ), the IRB of the NIH launches review of the questionable Havana Syndrome study.

Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/world/americas/cuba/article287983095.html#storylink=cp

y