Topics discussed during this interview on March 2, 2025, with sources:

Good News - Civilian Registry – Path to Recognition 2025.01.06_crhs_interim_report_final_version.pdf

Physicians Want Peer-Reviewed Articles https://www.targetedjustice.com/uploads/1/1/6/3/116323993/pre-pub_helping_physicians_to_understand_havana.pdf

Havana Syndrome - Is it Unique and Novel? https://media.salon.com/pdf/22-cv-674%20Final%20Response%20Package.pdf

The Four Core Characteristics of the AHI of the HS https://media.salon.com/pdf/22-cv-674%20Final%20Response%20Package.pdf

Diagnostic Process Begins with Complaints https://www.targetedjustice.com/dr-len-ber-md.html

Next stop - Otoneurologist https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6383299/pdf/LIO2-4-124.pdf

What Conclusion Could Be Made Based on the Balance Tests as Described in Hoffer, 2018? https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6383299/pdf/LIO2-4-124.pdf

Additional Tests to Increase Confidence in the Diagnosis https://www.targetedjustice.com/dr-len-ber-md.html

The NIH Study Debacle https://www.cnn.com/2024/08/30/health/nih-havana-syndrome-study/

The DOD $750K Grant https://www.usaspending.gov/award/ASST_NON_W81XWH2211105_2100