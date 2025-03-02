New Interview: Havana Syndrome - Signs, Findings, Diagnosis
Episode 16 of "The Chosen Heroes" Podcast with Melissa Miller
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v6pvj2u-the-chosen-heroes-ep.-16-havana-syndrome-symptoms-and-diagnosis.html
On YouTube:
Topics discussed during this interview on March 2, 2025, with sources:
Good News - Civilian Registry – Path to Recognition
Physicians Want Peer-Reviewed Articles
Havana Syndrome - Is it Unique and Novel?
The Four Core Characteristics of the AHI of the HS
Diagnostic Process Begins with Complaints
Next stop - Otoneurologist
Vestibular/Balance Tests
What Conclusion Could Be Made Based on the Balance Tests as Described in Hoffer, 2018?
Additional Tests to Increase Confidence in the Diagnosis
The NIH Study Debacle
The DOD $750K Grant
Defense Health Agency (DHA) Form 244
Summary and Contacts
