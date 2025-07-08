Share this postHomo Interruptis, with Len Ber MDNew Documentary by TechNative is Dedicated to Targeted Individuals WorldwideCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreNew Documentary by TechNative is Dedicated to Targeted Individuals WorldwideGreat Content, Put Together Vert Well. Share Widely, Especially with the TI Deniers!Len Ber MDJul 08, 202544Share this postHomo Interruptis, with Len Ber MDNew Documentary by TechNative is Dedicated to Targeted Individuals WorldwideCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore121Share44Share this postHomo Interruptis, with Len Ber MDNew Documentary by TechNative is Dedicated to Targeted Individuals WorldwideCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore121SharePreviousNext
Dr. Ber,
I just watched this documentary and I’m absolutely floored by its credibility, power, and the global voices it brings together. This is the kind of content that advances our movement in a serious, public-facing way. The speakers, the framing, the tone—this is what it looks like to be heard and taken seriously.
With that said, I’m genuinely concerned it hasn’t been promoted across Targeted Justice’s main newsletter or broader communications. Meanwhile, lesser-priority content—like opinion pieces on juicing—gets full distribution. That disconnect is troubling and reflects a larger issue in how key messaging is being prioritized.
This deserves urgent amplification. If we want mainstream legitimacy and momentum, it starts with elevating voices like these.
Thank you for your time and all that you do—I’m simply asking that we recognize where our true leverage lies.
In truth and solidarity,