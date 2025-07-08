Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SantaMaria's avatar
SantaMaria
5d

Dr. Ber,

I just watched this documentary and I’m absolutely floored by its credibility, power, and the global voices it brings together. This is the kind of content that advances our movement in a serious, public-facing way. The speakers, the framing, the tone—this is what it looks like to be heard and taken seriously.

With that said, I’m genuinely concerned it hasn’t been promoted across Targeted Justice’s main newsletter or broader communications. Meanwhile, lesser-priority content—like opinion pieces on juicing—gets full distribution. That disconnect is troubling and reflects a larger issue in how key messaging is being prioritized.

This deserves urgent amplification. If we want mainstream legitimacy and momentum, it starts with elevating voices like these.

Thank you for your time and all that you do—I’m simply asking that we recognize where our true leverage lies.

In truth and solidarity,

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Len Ber MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture