Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

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David Chapman's avatar
David Chapman
May 15

This is a Bio Ethics Committee meeting with “TI’s” 10yr ago. Do we really believe that any govt body is going to cease active research into human enslavement? We need action not protest. Otherwise generations will be lost while thumbs twiddle. It’s an absurd waste of more time.

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Lalainia
May 15

Like a sick live video game, that needs to be exposed to the mass sleepers. Thank you for your research and hard work.

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