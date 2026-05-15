This article by Vincent Guerin of Angers University, France, was just published in Défense & Sécurité Internationale (no. 182, March-April 2026, pp. 84-87). Below is the English translation.

Neuro-Cyberattack: The Soldier’s Psycho-Cognition in the Crosshairs

by Vincent Guerin

Introduction

Developed by Neuralink (United States), MindMaze (Switzerland), CorTec (Germany) or Beijing Xinzhida Neurotechnology (China), to name but a few companies, brain-machine interfaces (BMIs) are in vogue. While research has existed since the 1970s in the military field, it is only now reaching maturity. We are indeed on the threshold of a revolution that will enable soldiers to take control of physical devices at a distance and give them the capacity to interact with each other by “thought.” However, by interconnecting the soldier’s brain to the machine, it is the soldier’s psycho-cognition that finds itself connected to cyberspace, at the risk of a “neuro-cyberattack.”

A Bidirectional Device

A BMI is a device that makes it possible to measure the activity of a person’s central nervous system, convert this activity into a digital output that will replace, restore, supplement or improve the natural output of the nervous system. In doing so, the BMI gives this person the capacity to interact with their environment but also with themselves via a feedback loop (1). In BMIs, a distinction must be made between monitoring and stimulation (bidirectionality).

Monitoring makes it possible to detect, extract, record and filter a brief neurophysiological response linked to an external visual, auditory or tactile stimulation. This “neuronal signature” may correspond to the intention to press a button, be the expression of an emotion (anger, fear), refer to a word, a code (2) or even, recently, a thought (3). Initially performed with an electroencephalogram (EEG), then with microelectrodes implanted in the brain—at the risk of infection or rejection by the subject—monitoring can be carried out non-invasively thanks to a simple cap equipped with electrodes. Neuronal activity can also be detected by functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI/BOLD), which reflects local variations in the quantity of oxygen carried by hemoglobin, or by magnetoencephalography (MEG), which measures the magnetic fields produced. Once detected, extracted, filtered and recorded, the biological signal is “transcoded” digitally to give it “readability.” In this way, the equipped subject can interact with this signal in the form of neurofeedback. It is also possible to transform this digital signal into a “command” and thus give the soldier the possibility of taking control of an extracorporeal device “by thought,” such as a drone, an exoskeleton, or the controls of a flight simulator. The challenge lies in optimizing the spatio-temporal “capture” of the neural signal. Whether the device is invasive or not, permanent or temporary, because of neuronal plasticity (4) nothing allows us to affirm that the soldier will not suffer irreversible psycho-cognitive and psychic alterations (5).

Stimulation, for its part, allows the subject to receive information via a magnetic pulse (TMS), electrical (tDCS) or even ultrasound (FUS).

By combining monitoring and stimulation, EEG or fMRI/BOLD and TMS, the soldier can merge with a projected device, receiving tactile sensations from a robotic arm (6) and, perhaps one day, visual, auditory, olfactory and gustatory sensations thanks to an avatar in a military metaverse (7). By associating EEG and TMS, it is also possible to achieve, in laboratory conditions, at a minimum, communication between two humans by direct cerebral activity (8), to collaborate with three (two emitters and one recipient), in a non-invasive manner, and thus solve problems. The “brain internet” on its side offers the possibility of sharing knowledge and thoughts (9). Certain devices give the unprecedented capacity to take control of an animal (10) or an insect (11). From a non-invasive BMI, a “mental” search can be carried out on the internet, generate requests, activate a hyperlink by focusing on a word or phrase (12). Combined with nano-robots, Robert Freitas already outlines what he calls the “brain-cloud interface” which offers an external informational storage capacity (13).

An Unprecedented Axis of Penetration

Alongside sabotage aimed at destroying the BMI by a directed-energy attack or an electromagnetic pulse, the device could give access to a “neuro-cyberattack” by breaking into what is called the BMI cycle. The attack will consist, for example, of preventing the extraction of analog “neuro-data” by drowning the signal in noise or altering these same data before their digital conversion in order to corrupt the recording and thus render it unusable (14).

By giving access to the soldier’s psycho-cognition, still largely enigmatic (15), the BMI could, in a more or less near future, generate influence operations of a new kind. Indeed, by offering an entry point into the soldier’s inner self, hitherto impenetrable, the BMI will thus give the enemy an unprecedented means of striking at the heart of the psycho-cognitive activity of a member of the special forces, a fighter pilot, or a strategic operator.

In-depth knowledge of brain functioning will not be necessary. To destabilize the soldier and transform the BMI into a neurological weapon (16), it will suffice to take control of the electrical intensity, accentuate it to injure the soldier or instrumentalize pathological effects identified in medical use: mood variations, depression, anxiety or even suicidal thoughts. On a more or less long timescale, it is possible to imagine that it will be possible to target brain regions that could become “strategic,” such as those naturally affected by neurodegenerative diseases (17) or those that control emotions (fear, sadness, courage), action, memory, decision-making or behavior such as the amygdala or the insular cortex.

In this way, it will be possible to destabilize a section leader by altering “his frame of reference.” The objective of this action will be to undermine his emotional, intellectual and moral bearings, supports of meaning and moral action, annihilate his discernment and the precision of his orders in order to isolate him from his group. By calling into question the exemplariness of the leader, the enemy will break the group’s trust, fracture its cohesion (mutual aid, fraternity), the esprit de corps and therefore moral strength, generating fear and disinhibition within the group (18).

This action could also take the form of a “neuro” denial of service by generating cognitive overload or even making the person act against themselves (suicide) or their group.

Violating the soldier’s cognitive freedom (mental self-determination) which allows him to retain control and free will, but also his physical and mental integrity, as well as his identity which ensures psychological continuity and singularity (19), these vulnerabilities of a new kind enter the field of neuroethics (20).

Conclusion

The BMI is entering a phase of maturity; everything seems possible. Consequently, the interconnection of the soldier’s cognition with military cyberspace (21) will offer the enemy an unprecedented axis of penetration into the military informational device. This will be accompanied by an “exposure” and therefore a new vulnerability for the soldier, with its share of unnecessary suffering and disproportionate trauma. Should we already invent a new qualification such as a “neuro-crime” (22), a “neuro-cyber war crime” (23)?

References

(1) Wolpaw, J. E. Winter Wolpaw. 2012. Brain-computer interfaces: principles and practice, Oxford: OUP.

(2) van Vliet, M., C. Mühl, B. Reuderink, M. Poel. 2010. Guessing What’s on Your Mind: Using the N400 in Brain Computer Interfaces...; Martinovic, I. et al. 2012. On the feasibility of side-channel attacks with brain-computer interfaces...; Meixner, J. B., J.P. Rosenfeld. 2014. Detecting knowledge...

(3) Tang, J. et al. 2023. Semantic reconstruction of continuous language from non-invasive brain recordings. Nature neuroscience.

(4) Moreno, J.D. 2013. Mind Wars.

(5) Henschke, A. 2023. When Enhancements need Therapy...

(6) Flesher, S. et al. 2021. A brain-computer interface that evokes tactile sensations...

(7) Bernal, S. L. et al. 2022. When brain-computer interfaces meet the metaverse...

(8) Pais-Vieira, M. et al. 2013. A brain-to-brain interface...

(9) Jiang, L. et al. 2019. BrainNet...

(10) Zhang, S. et al. 2019. Human Mind Control of Rat Cyborg’s...

(11) Li, G., D. Zhang. 2016. Brain-Computer Interface Controlled Cyborg...

(12) Zhang, L. et al. 2016. Internet of Brain...

(13) Martins, N. R. B. et al. 2019. Human Brain/Cloud Interface...

(14) Bernal, S.L. et al. 2021. Security in Brain-Computer Interfaces...

(15) Andlers, D. 2023. Intelligence artificielle, intelligence humaine...

(16) DeFranco, J. et al. 2019. Redefining Neuroweapons...

(17) Bernal et al, 2021, op. cit.

(18) Royal, B. 2014. L’éthique du soldat Français...

(19) Ienca, M., R. Andorno. 2017. Toward new human rights...

(20) Giordano, J, J.R. Shook. 2018. Neuroethics...

(21) Calum, M. 2019. Cyborg mind...

(22) Ienca, M., P. Haselager. 2016. Hacking the brain...

(23) For perspective: Guérin, V. (2025). Veteran and Brain-Computer Interfaces: The Duty to Care...