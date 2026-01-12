On January 10 and January 11, 2026, an eyewitness account in Caracas described an “intense sound wave,” head pressure “exploding from the inside,” nosebleeds, vomiting blood, and immediate collapse following inexplicable radar/communication failure.



Media reports quickly framed it as a “Sonic Weapon”.



The sonic weapon used by the US Military is called LRAD (Long Range Acoustic Device). LRAD is a essentially a high powered loudspeaker used for crowd control. Reported harms are primarily ear pain and hearing damage from extreme decibel exposure. But LRAD effect does not match the pattern described in Venezuela. It cannot plausibly create the inside the head pressure, bleeding, and vomiting described, and it does not disable radar or communications systems.

This is Havana Syndrome all over again. Ten years ago, the media narrative was also a “Sonic Weapon”. It is now widely accepted that it is caused by directed energy.

Moving on to Radiofrequency/Microwave Directed Energy Weapons.

Active Denial System (ADS) uses 95 GHz millimeter waves to heat skin superficially with low penetration, creating a “burning” repulsion effect within seconds. But Venezuelan accounts describe deeper neurological impacts without skin burns. But ADS is not the only Microwave Weapon in the US Arsenal.

Alignment with HPM in the Anti-personnel Configuration



High-Power Microwaves (1-100 GHz, pulsed) induce thermoelastic expansion in the brain that creates perceived sounds and pressure waves. This matches Venezuela’s symptoms and mirrors Havana Syndrome/AHI, and also aligns with the radar system shutdown.



Venezuela was one mass Anomalous Health Incident. Whether the US Government admits that it used pulsed HPM in the anti-personal configuration in Caracas is yet to be know. But what is known is that 10 years after Havana Syndrome we are not going to fall for the same worn-out “Sonic Weapon” PSYOP spoon-fed to us by the Intelligence Community-complacent media.