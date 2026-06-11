Today, June 11, 2026 DNI Tulsi Gabbard notified Congress that she recalled 2023 and 2025 IC Assessments on Havana Syndrome/AHI (her last day on the job will be June 30, 2026):

Notably, the memo does not recall 2022 IC Expert Panel Assessment which called out pulsed microwaves as the most plausible mechanism causing AHI (type 1).



The memo doesn’t say when the new IC Assessment would be issued, only that it will correct the flaws of the recalled ones.

Among the key shortfalls of the previous assessments, the memo lists “Reliance on an ethically flawed medical study without noting methodological critiques”. This is in reference to 2024 NIH study that arrived to a politically motivated conclusion instead of the scientific one. It has been widely criticized. I petitioned for the study to be retracted, and published a “Re-Analysis” in peer-reviewed medical journal.

Conclusion of the study:



Focused analysis of validated AHI1 patients in Pierpaoli et al. (2024) reveals reduced connectivity in salience network, while subtle white-matter microstructural alterations closely parallel those of the Verma et al. (2019) AHI1 cases. This strengthens the evidence that AHI1 phenotype represents a genuine diffuse brain injury syndrome. Advanced neuroimaging and qEEG techniques may be required to sensitively detect AHI1-related brain abnormalities. Public health efforts are warranted to issue diagnostic criteria and address cases in both governmental and civilian populations.

The memo is the step in the right direction, but does nothing to the immediate fate of civilians victims of Havana Syndrome/AHI.