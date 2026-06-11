Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

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David Chapman's avatar
David Chapman
15h

Too little and far too late. Those of us suffering this torture every day and all day, need immediate action. Not letters. While being ridiculed, ignored, and mocked by medical “experts” who only care to obey protocols for a paycheck, have no interest in treating objective physical symptoms and effects that are clearly unnatural and only possible via designed stimulation to illicit that precise effect(s). They have disdain and contempt for being burdened by the pleads for help. We need to organize more effectively. We need to physically defend our lives using force as necessary to cease this violence being initiated upon us. At the end of the day, this IS a global crisis as it is cybernetic warfare merged with all disciples of science to foment a future autonomously managed by hyper-ai hives and agentic ai hierarchies. People get consumed with the why me and it’s simple. It’s not just you and it’s not about you. It’s purely about metrics, logs, traces, and all other sensory data. Our aggregated analytics are stored in data centers, cloned infinitely as linked virtual machines, and updated with real-time data using differential snapshots. These “alternate realities” are parsed by quantum algorithms using each unique “potential choice” as a qubit, super-positioned against all possible outcomes across all possible “alternate reality VMs” and a desired future is the algorithmic outcome. That outcome is achieved through stimulating, oppressing, physically or psychically whomever, whenever, wherever, required to achieve that outcome. Until people can imagine the scale and scope of this deeply evil apparatus…there will be no hope for humanity kind. Rest assured, this is the last war, it’s largely been won and the vast majority refuse to see or believe it.

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Tracy A.'s avatar
Tracy A.
16h

Thank you for keeping us up-to-date.

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