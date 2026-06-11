Much Awaited Memo from Tulsi Gabbard, But No New IC Assessment on Havana Syndrome/AHI yet
Today, June 11, 2026 DNI Tulsi Gabbard notified Congress that she recalled 2023 and 2025 IC Assessments on Havana Syndrome/AHI (her last day on the job will be June 30, 2026):
Notably, the memo does not recall 2022 IC Expert Panel Assessment which called out pulsed microwaves as the most plausible mechanism causing AHI (type 1).
The memo doesn’t say when the new IC Assessment would be issued, only that it will correct the flaws of the recalled ones.
Among the key shortfalls of the previous assessments, the memo lists “Reliance on an ethically flawed medical study without noting methodological critiques”. This is in reference to 2024 NIH study that arrived to a politically motivated conclusion instead of the scientific one. It has been widely criticized. I petitioned for the study to be retracted, and published a “Re-Analysis” in peer-reviewed medical journal.
Conclusion of the study:
Focused analysis of validated AHI1 patients in Pierpaoli et al. (2024) reveals reduced connectivity in salience network, while subtle white-matter microstructural alterations closely parallel those of the Verma et al. (2019) AHI1 cases. This strengthens the evidence that AHI1 phenotype represents a genuine diffuse brain injury syndrome. Advanced neuroimaging and qEEG techniques may be required to sensitively detect AHI1-related brain abnormalities. Public health efforts are warranted to issue diagnostic criteria and address cases in both governmental and civilian populations.
The memo is the step in the right direction, but does nothing to the immediate fate of civilians victims of Havana Syndrome/AHI.
Too little and far too late. Those of us suffering this torture every day and all day, need immediate action. Not letters. While being ridiculed, ignored, and mocked by medical “experts” who only care to obey protocols for a paycheck, have no interest in treating objective physical symptoms and effects that are clearly unnatural and only possible via designed stimulation to illicit that precise effect(s). They have disdain and contempt for being burdened by the pleads for help. We need to organize more effectively. We need to physically defend our lives using force as necessary to cease this violence being initiated upon us. At the end of the day, this IS a global crisis as it is cybernetic warfare merged with all disciples of science to foment a future autonomously managed by hyper-ai hives and agentic ai hierarchies. People get consumed with the why me and it’s simple. It’s not just you and it’s not about you. It’s purely about metrics, logs, traces, and all other sensory data. Our aggregated analytics are stored in data centers, cloned infinitely as linked virtual machines, and updated with real-time data using differential snapshots. These “alternate realities” are parsed by quantum algorithms using each unique “potential choice” as a qubit, super-positioned against all possible outcomes across all possible “alternate reality VMs” and a desired future is the algorithmic outcome. That outcome is achieved through stimulating, oppressing, physically or psychically whomever, whenever, wherever, required to achieve that outcome. Until people can imagine the scale and scope of this deeply evil apparatus…there will be no hope for humanity kind. Rest assured, this is the last war, it’s largely been won and the vast majority refuse to see or believe it.
Thank you for keeping us up-to-date.