Mixing the Data to Hide the Injury in Havana Syndrome
The 2024 NIH study told America that “no MRI-detectable brain injury” was found in Havana Syndrome. But that conclusion was achieved only by deliberately lumping validated AHI1 cases with stress-related AHI2 cases.
An independent peer-reviewed re-analysis of NIH’s own data now reveals statistically significant hypoconnectivity in the salience network (the brain’s critical switchboard) in the confirmed AHI1 victims.
NIH has been officially asked (in a formal petition): Why was the truth buried?
