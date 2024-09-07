Cognitive Warfare has been a hot topic recently. I highly recommend David Hughes’ Substack dedicated to this subject. Firstly, Cognitive Warfare is not uniform, thus the proposed classification below.



In addition, people sometimes confuse the Warfare Domain and the Warfare Generation. They are not the same.“Human domain” is the 4th domain, while the warfare operating in this domain is 5GW (5th Generation Warfare). Or, we can just call it OmniWar, which means all domains are are for grabs, including the Human Domain.

Back to the classification. Human domain can be targeted in 3 major ways:



1. Cognitive Psyops - Cognitive Warfare utilizing socio-behavioral algorithms, including content customized for you to see on your devices, and includes manipulation on social media platforms. While AI is clearly behind it, the interaction with the content and your consciousness ends here.

2. Cognitive Electromagnetic Operations - includes #1, but in addition, your brain is exposed to a specific EM radio frequency beam in order to produce a desired reaction to a particular piece of information. The influence of EM radiation on human behavior and emotional status is well documented. That results in your programmed/desired attitude toward a specific piece of information, which influences your decision making process.

3. And Finally, Direct NeuroCognitive warfare, in which your brain is equipped with IT/Bio-Nano Technology operating in real time providing bi-directional control of your conscious and subconscious neuronal activity. This technology is already in place and operational. It’s only a matter of time when everybody will be a part of this type of mind control.

Special thanks to David A. Hughes who helped me to distill this framework, I hope you will find it useful.