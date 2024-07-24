Targeted Justice filed Petition for a Writ Certiorari to the Supreme Court in the legal case " Targeted Justice v. Garland". This I a truly historic moment for Targeted Individuals who are illegally listed in the Subcategories 3 and 4 of the TSDB (Targeted Screening Database). We give you a detailed break down of this important document.

We urge you to attend Targeted Action 2024 taking place in Colorado Springs, CO August 28-30, 2024. https://www.targetedjustice.com/targeted-action-2024.html

In order to continue our legal fight, we need your support. Please donate to Targeted Justice via https://pay.cornerstone.cc/targetedjustice or https://www.patreon.com/TargetedJustice You can also create a paid subscription to Targetedjustice.substack.com newsletter (for only $8 a month), and never miss an update!

Show your solidarity by wearing a Targeted Justice T-shirt, a hoodie, or a baseball cap, or a T-Shirt with our groundbreaking podcast “Targeted Justice v. Garland” hosted by Yours Truly, or by choosing more items from our popular Etsy Store: https://www.etsy.com/shop/TargetedJustice or https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/