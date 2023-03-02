Len Ber MD and John Kiriakou on Havana SyndromeInactive AccountMar 02, 202374ShareNow available on Sovren platformhttps://sovren.media/video/havana-syndrome-2565.html74SharePreviousNext
Keep fighting Len, I am 6 years into this now, absolutely no reason I should be targeted with this technology. It is happening to ordinary people all around the world. I have come to wonder if the Governments of the world are unable to prevent it, could it's origin be off planet? All guessing of course, I hope and pray for all TI's to find some relief from this hell.
Doing well Dr. Ber Onwards and upwards.