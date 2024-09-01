KRBO Channel 13 Interview That Never Aired
Recorded during the Rally at Peterson Space Force Headquarters on Aug 29, 2024, during Targeted Action 2024 event
Aug, 29, a rally at the Peterson Space Force had a few twist and turns. Be the judge. Call or e-mail the newsroom at KRDO 719-575-6285 (krdonews@krdo.com), or the general manager Steve Doerr (steve.doerr@krdo.com) to let them know how much you are disappointed in them for not airing the most important story about Colorado residents being attacked by the employees of Schriever and Peterson Space Force bases operating beam forming radiofrequenscy energy that track you and torture you.
Dear Len, plausible deniability is the name of the treasonous Acts that have been legalized and funded. Most people have no idea the grave danger and suffering that you and Richard and others have endured. Doctors, lawyers, judges and the 99% of the public are totally unaware of the subtle yet deadly dangerous electromagnetic - microwave scaler frequencies that need to be considered as a "Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars" weapons platform \ besides the possibility of the 060606 pat. mark of the beast system being beta tested and the manipulated mass roll out of the covid KILL Shots is a Treasonous Act!?
I can totally understand your stance and effort to warn America concerning these murderous operations but realistically 99% of our fellow Americans and the planet are in the blank and too naive to even consider such traitorous dirty deeds done dirt cheap. Having seen some of your and Richard's burns and swollen microwaved body parts makes me burn. People have no idea, but their lives are in line for a rude and deadly awakening. As for me, here in Seattle has been chaotic, dangerous and I hope all the people targeting me will recognize that I 'am not the enemy. I'm looking for the domestic enemies from within blaming their crimes on everybody else. I can imagine that somebody has put me on the 702 list trying to set me up for arrest along with all the other harassment & assaults. Last 3 months seem to prove the upscale of the coordinated direct actions in attempts for injury, death and or arrest. I have never been pepper spayed twice directly on my eyes before, I felt electromagnetic microwave frequencies warming & electrifying my heart for subtle heart attack standing next to a police command & control dispatch fortress on wheels on 3rd \ Pine, Seattle. I did not mean to disrespect the good men & women of the Seattle Law enforcement but as they were leaving, I was targeted with non lethal weapons causing me to pound my heart and curse them out whoever they may be. And in closing, for those who can relate, especially our disabled veterans, from past experiences with veterans from Fort LeJeune S.C., I feal that some of our veterans are being tested and killed through these silent weapons systems. Within the past week, another plausible deniability occurrence. Due to my double vision while crossing the street near Pikes Market about 5years ago, I fell hard from curb to street causing fracture and nerve pains to my right leg. Veteran friend Kevin helped me out with a hand full of good pain pills and within a half a year I was fine, walking regular & no pain. Until a week ago, I felt a subtle heat signature on my ankle & little toe area. As many times before, the next day I could hardly get up and walk to the bathroom. For the past week, I have been tortured on my leg and nerves and it feels like somebody hit my right feet with a sledge hammer. It was so swollen that it killed me to put a pair of shoes on. THANKS ALOT - love & appreciate your patriotic duty to serve & protect U.S...? whomever you may be.
Thanks for standing for U.S....keep up the good work as the TRUTH will have it's potent affect!!!
"And In Justice For ALL"
Josh T expresses thanks & gratitude for all the targeted community who are continuing the struggle for life, liberty & the pursuit for happiness. Hang in there everybody, truth is being revealed.