The nation is holding its collective breath in the expectation of the Confirmation Hearing for Kash Patel and Tulsi Gubbard. While Kash is known for his radical albeit much needed changes to the FBI, he is proposing even more meaningful changes to the FISA Court not many are informed about:

Assigning Tenured Judges Mandating Presense of Public Defenders (what kind of court has prosecutors only, and no defendants?) FISA Court Proceeding must be transcribed.

Listen to an expert from Chapter 8 of Kash Patel’s book “Government Gangsters”