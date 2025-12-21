January 2026 Civilian Registry Update is Now Available
Civilian Registry for Diagnosed Havana Syndrome Patients and Anomalous Health Incidents (AHI) among Civilians Occurring on US Soil
Full text PDF is available at ResearchGate and Academia. edu.
Below is the Summary:
Diagnosed civilian Havana Syndrome and Anomalous Health Incident cases on US soil are increasing, yet the United States still lacks a civilian case definition, reporting pathway, and clinician guidance from CDC or NIH. This January 2026 update reports findings from the Civilian Registry for diagnosed Havana Syndrome victims (CRHS), established in August 2024 to document and analyze physician diagnosed civilian cases in the absence of federal civilian surveillance. The first report in January 2025 documented seven verified diagnoses and 30 additional self-reported physician diagnoses without documentation. As of January 2026, CRHS includes 14 verified civilian diagnoses supported by medical information and 39 additional civilians who report a physician diagnosis. This report treats Havana Syndrome as a distinct neurological syndrome with an AHI1 phenotype that is clinically validated and separable from attribution debates, with the leading mechanism converging on directed, pulsed radiofrequency exposure. The growth in verified diagnosed cases indicates an emerging neurologic health threat in the general population and underscores the continuing absence of a coordinated US public health response.
AHI/Havana Syndrome diagnoses will increase as more people have their vestibular tests and have a neurologist confirm the Syndrome. I will forward you mine Len. Sending strength and my best wishes mate, Craig
Hi Len, sadly I'm finding it very difficult to get and may probably never get a diagnosis of " Havana Syndrome" in the UK, although i do have a "Diagnosis" of "Fibromyalgia" plus other Diagnosis. Although I'm no Doctor, it is my belief that my symptoms plus match "Havana Syndrome" and of being a "Targeted Individual" I pray that the UK soon catches up with your knowledge and admits the truth and that true Justice will be served to the criminalsothat commit these most diabolical atrocities! 🙏