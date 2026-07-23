On the evening of July 21, 2026, The Washington Post published the obituary of R. James Woolsey Jr., former Director of Central Intelligence. In a single sentence the paper reported that in recent years he had suffered from Havana syndrome, according to his wife.



By the following afternoon the same newspaper published a short explainer prepared by a summer intern. Suddenly the condition was a “mysterious ailment.” Within hours that single word traveled. The New York Post, The Independent, The Hill, Politico, local television stations, and their syndications all adopted it. “Mysterious illness.” “Mysterious condition.” “Mysterious ailment known as Havana Syndrome.” That single word, “mysterious” - became the template.

This is not coincidence. It is the footprint of deliberate narrative control management.

That narrative of PERMANENT MYSTERY sits in noticeable tension with developments inside the Department of War. The language has shifted toward “Directed Energy Bio-Effects.” It suggests that the Pentagon no longer treats the phenomenon as purely undefined. Such a shift undercuts the media’s rapid and uniform insistence on the word “mysterious.”



The condition did not become more mysterious between July 21 and July 22. Only the language did. Was it deliberate narrative management? I say, yes.