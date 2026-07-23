Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

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Truthbird's avatar
Truthbird
5d

Why was James Woolsey attacked with directed energy weapons? What knowledge did he have that the deep state did not want to be disseminated? Why isn't anyone asking this specific question?

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gromitfluffles's avatar
gromitfluffles
6d

"Those poor young people who get seduced

into this industry thinking they are defending their

country....many will be terminated simply because

they know too much to retire. Everyone eventually

gets betrayed." - A former CIA operative.

Robert Duncan, Author; "Project Soul Catcher" vol. 2 Page 38

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