James Giordano Proposes the Development of an Anomalous Health Incident Symptom Questionnaire (AHISQ) Published August 22, 2025 in EC Neurology
Dear Len, this is some kind of smokescreen on his part, and his employer's part, because they realize that this Program with NeuroWeapons, which causes the Havana Syndrome, is falling apart and the truth about the illegal experimentation with Civilians is coming out. And it is coming out shortly after the Government Accountability Office reported that 15 Civilian Children of Federal Employees were recognized by the Government as diagnosed with the Havana Syndrome. There are hundreds of thousands of Civilian victims in the U.S., as you know, and many victims have already received official diagnoses of Havana/AHI, and this testing of other victims is continuing. I cannot believe that Professor Giordano is unaware of the fact that DARPA and the CIA are using Civilians illegally in Human Experimentation with NeuroWeapons, since he stated so himself, identifying himself as an implementer of this Military Experimentation in a number of personal presentations and Conferences which have been videotaped and recorded, including the one at the War College, and on numerous occasions when he was interviewed online.