Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

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Craig Laforest's avatar
Craig Laforest
1d

This news is wonderful, Len. Thank you for the incredible work you keep doing for everyone who is afflicted with this torture and for future generations.

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Darry Lane "Tex" Herrell's avatar
Darry Lane "Tex" Herrell
2d

Thx for the heads up!

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