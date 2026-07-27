In her interview with former senior CIA officer James Erdman III, independent journalist Catherine Herridge asked something that cuts through years of careful reporting on Havana Syndrome / Anomalous Health Incidents.

She told him:

“I’ve been doing reporting on this for over a year… and one of the things I hear consistently from US government personnel who are affected by directed energy attacks is that they believe that there is an insider threat. Did your team investigate the possibility that there is an insider threat?”

Erdman answered that insider threats are a real issue in the U.S. government and need to be taken “very, very seriously.”

Herridge didn’t let it drop. She immediately asked:

“Is that limited to directed energy attacks or is it broader than that?”

He said it’s broader — and pointed to an unaddressed counterintelligence problem across several investigations.

What she’s really asking is straightforward, and goes beyond the already reported cover-up. She is asking whether someone with insider access inside the U.S. government or Intelligence Community was involved in -

Facilitating or enabling the attacks,

Directing or coordinating them,

Providing targeting information,

Protecting those responsible



This isn’t the first time the idea has crossed her desk. Back in December 2024 she noted that some affected officers “privately question if there may be an insider threat” and said she would look into it. What’s different now is that she’s asking it publicly and out loud to someone who was in a position to know.

For a long time the dominant frame has been foreign adversaries and novel weapons. (Russia, Russia, Russia…) That possibility remains. But raising the insider-threat question opens another door — one that many victims have been pointing at for many years.



What’s next for Catherine Herridge? How will she pursue this line of investigation? Will she extend her reporting to diagnosed verified Civilian victims on US soil? These numerous cases are inconceivable to attribute to or connect to Russia. Time to look for alternative explanations. The “insider threat” question was the step in the right direction.