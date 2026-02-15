Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rich's avatar
Rich
8d

I found the first documented federal lawsuit in the Wired magazine in which just happened to be in my hometown Wichita KS. 2 exbusiness partners fighting over a pop can patent that was attempted to be stolen by one of the partners. While searching the qeb in my hometown was futile ? It wasn't until I bought a iPhone shortly after moving to Texas did the searching law enforcement lawsuits on local law enforcement produce a federal judge told the defendants to quit blasting the mainstream head with energy in 2009. Later I found a video of local man giving a presentation to the senate bio ethics panel and its been a slow long slog of events to expose these dirty bastards and their treasonous behavior.

Reply
Share
4 replies
David Chapman's avatar
David Chapman
8d

For relief: if you push your skin towards any part that feel or looks “sunken” or “siphoned”, you will notice that the skin does not shift evenly with pressure. What I mean is, you will see normal skin tension as you push gently in one direction or another until you hit a “line” - which usually appears as a green or dark purple vein (if at all) - this line will act like a wall and no matter how hard or which direction you shift pushing the skin, it will not break that “line or trench”. Now, you pus on either side of the trench towards it, or pinch over it with th line in the center and lift up slightly, and ANY pain or pressure associated with it will release. The problem with this and any or all other remedies is that it’s momentary and the ai will shift its tension points and re-create that same effect along another pathway. You can seek that out and repeat but in the end it will always “win”. It does however provide temporary relief for when it’s unbearable, at least for a moment. We need to take victories where we can no matter how small. This siphon effect has repeated location that this system works on: triangle regions on the neck and under the jaw, on the skull from crown to trap, crown to bridge of nose, side felt shoulder over tricep/bicep ridge to elbow to forearm ridges to wrist, hip on all sides down to knee to ankle to toe. This is a primary method of how pressure waves, hypertension, and or extreme lipid decoheremce. One side of the targeted area is released while the other tension applied. Would molecular redux testing isolate anything that this system could use? Why haven’t we tried it? Who can? Who can that will? I’d offer my body for whatever testing required. After 5 years of overt trauma and no one bothering to centralize a repository of knowledge and open source biotech bioengineering protocols tried or suggested, and crowdfunding potential solutions/donating equipment…. I’m just tired of repeating myself, reaching out to others and experts futilely, while the world petitions the same people who are waging a silent war against them to stop. It’s really a bad joke and I’m done being the punchline

Reply
Share
1 reply
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Len Ber MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture