A major development reported by The Washington Post (February 14, 2026) adds significant new weight to the physical basis of Anomalous Health Incidents (AHI), commonly known as Havana Syndrome. In 2024, a Norwegian government scientist initially skeptical that pulsed-energy weapons could harm the human brain, secretly constructed a device capable of emitting powerful pulses of microwave energy based on classified blueprints. He tested it on himself to demonstrate that such devices are harmless. Instead, he developed neurological symptoms closely matching those reported in validated Havana Syndrome cases (and according to a tweet by Michael Weiss, he even “had to be treated at Walter Reed’)

This story is the first publicly available direct evidence connecting pulsed microwaves and Havana Syndrome/AHI injuries. The Norwegian story broke shortly after the news that the U.S. had covertly acquired and was testing a different foreign-made pulsed radiofrequency device. This represents a major shift in establishing the causal mechanism of Havana Syndrome.

I previously wrote about the three major components of the Havana Syndrome/AHI:



1. Medical Diagnosis. We can now diagnose, verify, and differentiate cases in the AHI1 subgroup (Those validated by core characteristics and neuro-vestibular criteria). No Attribution Required.



2. Causation. The Norwegian Self-Experiment directly confirms pulsed microwave causation, and eliminates Havana Syndrome skepticism.

3. Attribution. Leave this one to the Intelligence Community (IC). The way things are going, we might not find out the actual attribution ever because the IC will keep muddying the issue (for whatever reason), forcing us to choose between their technological incompetence and willful misleading (pick your poison!).

So, is this the end of Havana Syndrome skepticism? The Norway episode makes it significantly harder to dismiss pulsed-microwave causation and eliminates psychogenic causation (already ruled out by the diagnostic criteria).

This is the moment to force a civilian public health response out of permanent delay. The U.S. government can keep its classification around sources and methods, but it cannot keep treating a diagnosable, disabling neurologic injury pattern as an “employee benefits problem” limited to federal cohorts. Civilian clinicians need a case definition and triage guidance. State health departments need a reporting channel. CDC needs to track clusters and recurrence. NIH needs to fund mechanism and diagnostics work to detect specific injury patterns (in addition to the already-established clinical criteria).