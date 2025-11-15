Much has been said about what might be happening in cases of Havana Syndrome and its Anomalous Health Incidents (AHIs). Also, there has been much confusion and misinformation. In order to bring some clarity to the topic, let’s review two terms: Microwave Auditory Effect (MAE) and Microwave Vibrational Effect (MVE).



Both MAE and MVE are non-thermal bioeffects of pulsed microwave energy, meaning they occur below heating thresholds and within U.S. regulatory limits for RF emissions. But they differ in the signal parameters and sensation they cause, the biological systems they interact with, and the kinds of evidence they leave behind.



Assessment of the Signal parameters of MAE and MVE are as below:

The MAE is well-established. It occurs when pulsed RF energy produces brief thermoelastic expansions in soft tissue near the ear. These expansions create waves that stimulate cochlear hair cells and propagate through the auditory brainstem pathways. This effect is perceptual in nature: no external sound is present, but the brain perceives one. By definition, MAE also includes those signals modulated in the way resulting in the perception of human voice.

In contrast, the MVE is mechanical and somatic. It produces sensations like “buffeting”, waves of rhythmic internal pressure, or non-auditory vibration. These are not heard but felt, with vibrating pressure often deeply localized inside the skull, which can also be perceived all over the body. MVE is linked to higher peak power pulses and can be extremely uncomfortable and even painful. It is mediated by the vestibular system, especially in the otolithic organs (utricle and saccule), which detect head motion and linear acceleration via mechanoreceptors, and involves brain’s vestibular and somatosensory pathways.



Why MVE Matters in Havana Syndrome

Vibrational buffeting is a hallmark of AHIs that can occur with or without the auditory effect. Thus, MVE is emerging as a more direct match to the core findings in validated AHI cases. Most notably:

Confirmed AHI (aka AHI1) patients universally exhibit abnormal vestibular/otolithic function via an objective, measurable deficit affecting balance and spatial perception (Hoffer 2018).

The 2024 NIH neuroimaging study (Pierpaoli 2024) revealed a unique pattern of spatial network hypoconnectivity in the brainstem and cerebellar circuits consistent with vibrational or vestibular disruption (this only applies to the AHI1 subgroup, and was hidden from the published conclusion)

These patterns are not explained by psychological stress or other known pathologies and align with the anatomical targets of MVE.

In short, MVE matches what is being seen in clinical testing and imaging: damage or disruption to systems sensitive to vibration and inertial forces, not just sound.

What About MAE Without MVE?

Targeted Individuals may report MAE symptoms without MVE/buffeting symptoms. This does not invalidate their experience. MAE is real and demonstrable. But MAE alone is not detectable via vestibular/otolithic testes, making it more difficult to verify with current medical tools. As a result, MAE-related cases are widely under-diagnosed.

Perhaps the most important shared feature of both MAE and MVE is this: they can occur at energy levels deemed “safe” by U.S. RF exposure standards. That’s because current regulations are based on thermal injury thresholds, not non-thermal bioeffects. Neither MAE nor MVE requires tissue heating. Both operate through factors not addressed in the safety guidelines (pulse duration, pulse peak, and pulse repetition rate). That’s a loophole in need of serious attention. (There is also a resonant effect which requires even lower power levels, but it is not the subject of this article.)

In conclusion: MAE and MVE are not competing explanations. They are distinct, coexisting effects of pulsed microwave exposure. At its core, MAE is perceptual, and MVE is mechanical. When both MAE and MVE present, only MVE realistically offers the possibility of diagnosing AHI1 using current established, scientifically and institutionally recognized validation criteria (vestibular/otolithic and neuroimaging).