Imagine two invisible flashlights whose beams only reveal their power when and where they cross.

Now imagine these to be invisible low-intensity microwave beams (two or more!), each within the “safe” limits, but together delivering a punch of energy to the targeted person’s brain. Could such intersecting microwave beams finally explain the baffling symptoms of the Havana Syndrome, as well as the findings?

A leading contender for explaining Havana Syndrome has been microwave radiation. A 2020 U.S. National Academies panel concluded that “directed, pulsed radiofrequency energy” (in the microwave range) was the “most plausible mechanism”. This was echoed in the 2022 Intelligence Community Scientific Panel Assessment obtained via FOIA. Buried in the Q&A, there was a “hidden message”:



Electromagnetic fields can be directed, can be focused, or can constructively interfere … [leading to] … regions of higher power density in which thresholds for inducing biological effects can be exceeded.

This was an indirect (and perhaps unintended) articulation of the “Intersecting Beam Hypothesis”. Only where the beams converge, they create a zone of intensified energy – a hidden “hot spot” that affects someone in that particular spot, while someone a few feet away feels nothing.

This new hypothesis of intersecting beams must be evaluated thouroughly because it explains core characteristics of Havana Syndrome. For example, it would explain the laser-like accuracy noted in the Havana Syndrome cases.

Another aspect explained by this mechanism would be how pulsed microwave energy could cause brain injury without leaving skin burns or obvious external marks, - by creating miniature shockwaves only inside the brain tissue, where beams intersect.

Further, intersecting microwave beams offer a possible explanation for the elusiveness of the emissions associated with Havana Syndrome: outside the crossing point, each beam might be too diffused or low-power to register as dangerous, and only in the overlap do the full effects manifest. Lack of the existing reports of locating microwave emitters associated with a specific attack also raises a question, - what if individual emitters are hiding in plain sight masquerading as civilian cellular infrastructure.

The idea of using “commercially available infrastructure” for Directed Energy Weapon Systems surprisingly comes from the US Congress. In 2016, The Act of Acquisition of DEWS (S.2778), passed by the Senate and the House, was sent to the US Armed Forces Committee. The bill instructed the Military to use “other transactional authority” for implementation, so the Congress never had to ratify the Act. Under the umbrella of this legislation, not only Macro Cell Towers fall under the definition of available commercial infrastructure, but also Small Cells, DAS (Distributed Antenna Systems), and commercial Wi-Fi networks and their extenders. And if you authorize your cell phone to make Wi-Fi calls, you are also authorizing your personal Wi-Fi to become an integral part of the tight mesh of cellular network! All these nodes, even when their emissions do not exceed “safe” levels, would de facto become a part of the Directed Energy Weapon Systems, when used as such.

A word about US safe limits of microwave emissions. Regulatory limits in the U.S. (and many Western countries) are higher and less strict than those in some other nations (they are 100 times higher than the standard in Russia). Analysts believe it is not coincidental. Essentially, what Americans think of as harmless background level might be deliberately used as a part of a weapon system. The situation with pulsed emissions is even worse: current regulations do not account for pulsed exposure, only for continuous emissions.

Then there is a question of how all of this is coordinated. In today’s technologically-advanced world it is highly probable that such system would be controlled, steered, coordinated, and synchronized by AI. Synchronization is important because when microwave peaks of energy are in phase (synchronized), the resulting energy does not follow the 2+2=4 rule, it is amplified by the factor of 4.

Another possibility allowed by intersecting beams is the creation of additional frequencies from individual beam frequencies that are not the same. A simple example of such interaction would be generation of additional frequencies equal to the sum and the difference of intersecting beam frequencies, aka heterodyning. More complex interaction would create a series of harmonic frequencies. This is how the creation of additional frequencies, for example in the ELF (extremely low frequencies, or brain frequencies) is possible. This would explain symptoms like auditory Frey effect, vestibular, and sensory effects, such as buffeting (vibrational pressure). At the higher resulting spectrum (terahertz) these frequencies can resonate with body’s molecules (resonant frequencies of human proteins and DNA), - potentially destructive effect that doesn’t require achieving higher power levels, aka non-linear effect.



There are other aspects of the Intersecting Beam Hypothesis that we must discuss. For example, what could be the basis for accurate targeting (infrared, biometrics, brain magnetic field, etc.) How it can work with and without nanotechnology inside one’s body. Then there is the possibility of continuos, lower intensity attacks that many victims experience, especially when the existing infrastructure is utilized. These attacks have low chance of detection because individual signals are concealed as “normal”. But for the sake of the brevity of today’s article, allow me to stop here for now.

I think the Intersecting Beam Hypothesis based on known physical interactions, will demystify the “magic trick” behind Havana Syndrome. It suggests that what victims (including civilians!) experience is not a hallucination, not an exotic conspiracy, but a real physical phenomenon in action – one aimed at our brains.