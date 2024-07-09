Attention TI's who were seeking help of Dr Hoffer and were refused an appointment by the administrator. Here are two things I am asking you to do.

Get this in writing (e-mail is OK). I would appreciate if you shared it with me. We at Targeted Justice want to know how many cases are out there. You can DM me on X. There is a sample communication you might receive from the administration (below). Feel free to call the phone number they provide, but please make a note of that conversation, and request the explanation in writing (e-mail). Report your cases to the HHS program:

Online: https://oig.hhs.gov/fraud/report-fraud/

Phone: 1-800-HHS-TIPS (1-800-447-8477)

Fax: (800) 223-8164

TTY: 1-800-377-4950 Once again, I would appreciate a copy, or a case number, and an answer. That will navigate us to a better solution, including potential legal action.

Thank you for your activism and sorry about your unnecessary suffering.