If You Have Been Refused to See Dr. Hoffer at the University of Miami, Please Do the Following
Important and Actionable
Attention TI's who were seeking help of Dr Hoffer and were refused an appointment by the administrator. Here are two things I am asking you to do.
Get this in writing (e-mail is OK). I would appreciate if you shared it with me. We at Targeted Justice want to know how many cases are out there. You can DM me on X. There is a sample communication you might receive from the administration (below). Feel free to call the phone number they provide, but please make a note of that conversation, and request the explanation in writing (e-mail).
Report your cases to the HHS program:
Online: https://oig.hhs.gov/fraud/report-fraud/
Phone: 1-800-HHS-TIPS (1-800-447-8477)
Fax: (800) 223-8164
TTY: 1-800-377-4950
Once again, I would appreciate a copy, or a case number, and an answer. That will navigate us to a better solution, including potential legal action.
Thank you for your activism and sorry about your unnecessary suffering.
What exactly does this Dr see u for? Is he now ignoring us targets since he’s prob being threatened? Forgive me always so much going on. God bless
Thanks for reaching out Dr.Len!
All targets should report any discrimination at a doctors or dental office especially at major universities!
All discrimination regardless of where it happens should be journaled and more!!!
Targets need to speak up and stop being intimidated!!!
Use your anger to propell you into action!!!!
