I Was Hit with an EM Pulsed Directed Energy Attack During the Live Interview on the Celestial Report with Celestial Solum
When the topic of scalar energy came up...
The interview is out on YouTube. The attack started at around 36:40. This is where this video will start playing:
Watch the entire interview in which I covered the topics of the Havana Syndrome, Civilian Registry, and the Diagnostic Guidance.
Also, I explained the difference between bright-field, dark-field, and phase-contrast forms of optical microscopy.
I shared snippets of my research on the injectable self-assembly technology found in dental anesthetics, MAC address emission, Emptying of Red blood cells invaded by CDB (cross domain bacteria), and the independent confirmation of Lee & Broudy, 2024.