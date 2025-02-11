The reason I was compelled to write this article is because I wanted to share a new development in my medical history as a civilian patient diagnosed with Havana Syndrome. Since February of 2025 I have been on supplemental Oxygen Therapy.

Typically, oxygen therapy is indicated for lung and/or heart disease in patients whose resting oxygen saturation drops below 95% during rest. Although I don’t have a lung or heart disease, my resting oxygen has been recorded to be below 95%.

The way I discovered it is by using a finger oximeter as shown below:

The reason I decided to purchase an oximeter was because after 5+ years of experiencing AHIs on the daily basis I noticed that even between the attacks my well-being baseline had become significantly worse. I started experiencing mental fog and feeling “off” and nauseous all the time, and I was wondering if it was due to low brain oxygen levels.



From the physiological point of view we know that exposure to Radio Frequency Energy, and specifically high-power EM Pulses can affect tissue respiration via multiple pathways, including oxidative stress, calcium dysregulation, disruption of mitochondrial membrane potential, and cell apoptosis (Rana et al., 2023). You brain is especially sensitive to mitochondrial damage because the brain demands 20% of the resting metabolic rate (Song at al., 2024)

I went ahead and purchased supplemental Oxygen as shown below:

The very first time I used oxygen was revelatory. I took two puffs and immediately felt relief, as if a veil was lifted. Brain fog subsided, and the nausea took a step back. I felt more “normal” than I felt for a long time. If you experienced oxygen deprivation, a relief from regaining normal oxygen level is hard to miss. I had a conversation with my physician, and we agreed that supplemental oxygen therapy is indicated.

Now I am wondering how many Havana Syndrome patients might also benefit from supplemental oxygen. Oxygen therapy is not obvious in Havana Syndrome. Unless you have lung or heart problems, you don’t suspect that this could be something beneficial to you. But if you think of the type of the tissue degradation that chronic exposure to EM pulses causes, it makes perfect sense.

Unfortunately, many cases of Havana Syndrome, especially with ongoing AHI attacks, are accompanied by a progressive degradation of the neurocognitive function, and patients end up having various degrees “microwave dementia” which to date has no accepted or approved therapeutic strategies.

There are other mechanisms of low oxygen saturation levels to ponder, especially in light of our collective medical covid experience, and of the potential for oxygen level manipulation using nanotechnonogy. I also noticed that as soon as I begin measuring my oxygen saturation level, it inexplicably rises to the normal levels, as if by “remote magic”. But I don’t want to delve into these issues here for the sake of brevity of this communication.

I hope this article reaches patients with this form of non-kinetic form of brain injury, as well as their physicians, and allows them to explore the Supplemental Oxygen Therapy when indicated.