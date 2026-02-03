Wikipedia Era is Over. No longer will Intelligence knowledge gate-keepers decide which information is allowed for public consumption. Grokipedia will become the new standard in encyclopedic knowledge.



This is why I’ve been tirelessly editing the “Havana Syndrome” page on Grokipedia. It is not as easy as it looks. Every sentence is dissected, every piece of evidence is cross-referenced, evaluated for factual accuracy, and often rejected. Still, my editing success rate is an astounding 82%.



I was finally able to create a solid paragraph about the Civilian Registry:



”Advocacy efforts for U.S. civilians include the Civilian Registry for Diagnosed Havana Syndrome Patients and Anomalous Health Incidents among Civilians Occurring on U.S. Soil, established in August 2024 and maintained by physician Len Ber. The registry documents physician-diagnosed civilian cases on U.S. soil amid the absence of federal surveillance, treating Havana syndrome as a distinct neurological syndrome potentially linked to directed, pulsed radiofrequency exposure. The January 2026 update reports 14 verified diagnoses supported by medical information and 39 additional self-reported physician diagnoses, underscoring the lack of official civilian case definitions, reporting pathways, and clinician guidance from agencies such as the CDC and NIH, and indicating an emerging neurological health threat.”

The Grokipedia “Havana Syndrome” article is also drastically different from official-narrative-conforming Wikipedia in the following significant ways:



1. Grokipedia mentions diagnosed civilians (see above), but it also has 13 mentions of civilians throughout the article, including:

U.S. government protocols, currently applicable to federal employees and their dependents only and not to civilians, as the CDC considers Havana Syndrome to be 'out of scope’…



2. Wikipedia insists that the leading explanation is psychogenic, but Grokipedia leads with the RF-energy explanation. In fact, it dismantles the flawed, outdated explanation in two dedicated sections:



Causal Hypotheses > Psychogenic and Sociogenic Explanations

Controversies and Alternative Perspectives > Critiques of Psychogenic Causation

3. Completely absent from Wikipedia, peer-reviewed Re-analysis of 2024 “null” results of the NIH study dominates discussion throughout the “Havana Syndrome” article on Grokipedia. The AHI1 (as opposed to AHI2) subgroup is presented as a the neuro-vestibular validated group with a neuroimaging pattern of diffuse traumatic brain injury (as opposed to classic concussion-type mTBI). In fact, there is a section dedicated to AHI1/AHI2 stratification:



Empirical Evidence from Medical Studies > AHI1/AHI2 Stratification

4. Perhaps the most consequential statement of the Grokipedia article is in the Diagnostic Criteria and Differential Diagnosis. It emphasizes that medical diagnosis doesn’t depend on attribution. You can obtain a valid AHI1 diagnosis without the need to answer the question of who and how you were attacked:



However, differential diagnosis of AHI1 cases is possible and doesn’t depend on attribution.

What now? To me, it’s clear: We must push the CDC/NIH to recognize, track, and investigate Civilian Diagnosed Cases, issue a case definition and diagnostic guidance, provide physicians with pathways to report this novel neurological threat, and correct the record on the politically motivated rather than scientifically justified 2024 NIH study conclusion.



Please, keep upvoting online petition to the CDC/NIH!