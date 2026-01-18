The recent Pentagon investigation into a backpack-portable device capable of emitting pulsed RF energy and suspected of causing Anomalous Health Incidents (AHI) of Havana Syndrome, has sparked debate over “proximity”: how close an attacker must be to deploy pulsed radiofrequency (RF) energy.

As a physician advocating for recognition of civilian AHI1 (validated Anomalous Health Incidents), I argue that proximity debate sparked by the CNN reporting it’s not a dilemma for diagnosis of Havana Syndrome/AHI1.

First, diagnosis of validated AHI1 cases (those meeting Hoffer objective neuro-vestibular criteria and, recently, MRI patterns of hypoconnectivity) relies on clinical evidence, not attribution. Acute symptoms like vibrating pressure sensations and/or anomalous sound perception, vertigo, ear pain, cognitive meltdown, incapacitation, followed by chronic deficits and objective findings (cognitive decline, ocular-motor issues, vestibular/otolithic and MRI patterns), stand independently and allow to differentiate AHI1 from other conditions, including psychogenic ones.

Proximity of the emitter is simply not diagnostic. Even if the device under investigation requires close range, other systems could enable standoff attacks over distance (e.g., distributed coherent apertures, phase-synchronized beams from multiple remote sources known as CBC - Coherent Beam Combining).

And this brings us to the danger of the public (but also journalists and lawmakers) honing on the “proximity” device and blindly dismissing other remote methods. Too many targeted individuals already mistakenly believe their neighbors attack them, and the consequences of this belief can be too costly for both the target and people in their surrounding. If the investigators have a reason to look for a device in proximity, they should. But don’t attempt doing it on the property that is not yours!



I know diplomats are all about finding the device, and we should let them! Bring the evidence forward. But remember: people advocating for diplomat cases do not advocate for civilian case recognition.

The “backpack story,” regardless of outcome, signals that pulsed RF causality is taken seriously by the US Government. Declassified assessments and expert opinions already deem it the most probable cause. Acquiring this device for millions underscores government investment in understanding RF causation and emboldens the credibility of diagnosed civilian cases we’ve tracked since 2024, pressuring agencies to track all cases, per our CDC/NIH/HSS petitions.

Takeaways: