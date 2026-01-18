Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

IndigoPen444's avatar
IndigoPen444
4d

How does this help those of us that are being targeted? Right now, I'm sitting in a motel in Jeffersonville, VT where I'm being mobbed, bombarded with DEWs, and sabotaged. I need practical help....work, medical care, housing, etc.

Neural Foundry
4d

The distinction here is incisive. The way media coverage tends to fixate on one plausible device mechanism while authorities deem RF causality credible creates a weird gap—the public gets anchored to backpacks while the diagnostic framework operates entirely independantly of delivery method. I dunno, I worked in clinical guidlines development and saw how easily attribution debates derail symptom-based diagnosis. When investigative focus narrows to hardware proximity, it risks obscuring the medical reality already documented in patient cohorts.

