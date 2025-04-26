Havana Syndrome Leads to Severe Cognitive Degradation. Combined with Ongoing Directed Energy Attacks, It Leads to Disability.
I’ve been asked to share this letter of support of my disability I received from my General Practitioner. The doctor who signed this letter is not the same physician who diagnosed me with Havana Syndrome (and I have a letter from him as well..)
The reason I am sharing it with you is because people need to know what’s possible when you work closely with your physician. And yes, I am a Civilian who never worked for the government.