Blood biomarkers are simple blood tests that can show if brain cells have been hurt. In people with validated Havana Syndrome (the AHI1 type), these tests often show signs of real injury, yet official reports keep downplaying or missing them.

What Are the Main Blood Biomarkers for Brain Injury?

Two tests stand out because they are the most studied and easiest for civilians to get:

GFAP (Glial Fibrillary Acidic Protein) rises quickly after injury. It can be seen in the blood within 1 hour, peaks around 20 hours, and usually drops back down over the next 72 hours.

NfL (Neurofilament Light Chain) rises more slowly and can stay high for weeks or even months. It is a marker of longer-lasting damage to nerve fibers.

Several federal employees have reported elevated GFAP and NfL after their incidents. One former CIA officer told a podcast audience that doctors at Walter Reed had to “invent” a rare condition to explain his high levels so they would not have to call it brain injury. Major Red Flag!

What the Official Reports Actually Say

The 2022 IC Expert Panel called the temporary rises in these biomarkers “strong evidence of neural cell injury.”

The 2022 JASON report saw higher average levels of GFAP and NfL in affected people, but said the numbers were not statistically significant when everyone was lumped together.

The 2024 NIH study found no big differences overall, but that was mainly because most blood was drawn weeks or months later (median 76 days). In the few people who had blood drawn right before and right after an event, GFAP and NfL clearly went up in one case and then returned to normal.

All three reports point to the same truth: when the timing is right, these blood tests show real, temporary brain-cell damage in the AHI1 cases. The problem is that testing is almost never done quickly enough, and genuine AHI1 cases are often mixed with other people who have stress-related symptoms.

Sadly, the 2025 Department of Defense clinical guidance for AHI does not even mention these blood biomarkers.

The Graph Below Shows What Typical Injury Looks Like

As for directed energy, the literature is much weaker. There are animal and RF exposure studies showing increased GFAP expression in rat brain after sub chronic 900 MHz exposure, but that is not the same as validated clinical blood biomarker testing after an acute AHI like event.

What Civilians Should Do Right Now



If you have a sudden AHI1 episode (abrupt onset vibrational pressure and/or directional sound + loss of equilibrium + cognitive meltdown/incapacitation), act fast because the best window for testing closes quickly.

Get to a doctor the same day and clearly describe your symptoms. Ask for blood tests for GFAP and UCH-L1 within the first 12–24 hours if possible, and add NfL. Even a slightly later test is better than none. UCH-L1 peaks at 8 hours, but might not be available in the outpatient settings, but may be available at ER/Hospital). Take a follow-up blood sample a few days later and again after you feel better — this “before-and-after” comparison is powerful evidence. Write down the exact time, place, direction of the sensation, and all symptoms. Ask for a full neurologic and vestibular exam (including VEMP testing). Having baseline measurements of blood biomarkers before AHI is ideal, but practically complicated.



For Civilians Who Experience Ongoing AHI1 Daily



When symptoms happen day after day, biomarker testing becomes even trickier. Doctors cannot easily tell which spike came from which attack, so the results often look unclear or inconclusive. Remember that elevated GFAP and NfL can also be caused by peripheral nerve damage, inflammatory neuropathies, autoimmune conditions, or other non-traumatic problems. That is why an accurate diagnosis by an informed physician is so important. Yet most doctors remain uninformed because the CDC and NIH still have not issued clear diagnostic guidance or a simple reporting pathway for civilian patients and their physicians.



Sign Petition to the CDC and NIH to act on diagnosed civilian cases.

