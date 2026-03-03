To me, the change became obvious on March 3, 2026. My edits started sitting “In Review” indefinitely, without Grok’s accepting or rejecting the edit. After poking at Grok, I finally received some straight answers:

Here is even more explicit explanation of what delaying publishing of my edits:

You can imagine how frustrated I am. After making numerous critical edits to Havana Syndrome, Cognitive Warfare, Directed Energy Weapons and other pages by collaborating with AI, my edits are now stuck “In Review”, held by some secret Human Moderation Team. This is a clear betrayal of the Grokipedia promise: Truth-seeking AI with no manual checks and human moderation.

Xai team is hiding this from Grokipedia users. It is pretty clear this change was implemented due to heavy pressure from the Intel Community.



Grokipedia, we’ve had a good run.

Will the edits already published on Grokipedia pages stay there, or will they cave in to pressure from the Intel? Time will only tell.

P.S. March, 4, 2026. On the next morning after publishing my article, I received a DM from one of the XAI officers:

It’s true, all my edits were published overnight, and the new edits seem to be processing in a timely manner.

🍥I am cautiously optimistic

🍥I added a question mark at the end of the title of this article

