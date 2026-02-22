Grokipedia Liberates Truth on Havana Syndrome
Something entirely new has emerged since Grokipedia.com site had been launched on October 27, 2025. Truth-seeking Grok xAI started accepting fact-based edits to its Havana Syndrome page, even when it contradicted the official narrative, which demonstrably changed the content and the tone of this page, for everyone to see:
https://grokipedia.com/page/Havana_syndrome
As a result:
Wikipedia’s Havana Syndrome page is still held hostage by Intelligence and Institutional narratives.
Grokipedia liberates the evidence, presents current findings, including re-analysis of NIH findings, Civilian Registry Update, and exposes intel narratives contradicting scientific facts.
When will US Health Agencies & Intelligence Community recognize diagnosed AHI1 cases?
Thank you for information and your work
My biological dad Gert Mohr Wiland was a telegrafist for PET / FET in Denmark and the World. From 2017 Havana syndrom on Me and My biological twins Anora and Asbjørn against my consent the korrupt and Cruel Danish korrupt “famlie” Court and Danish Goverment use Me and My biological twins and let a person Tobias Jeppe Bagge with titanium in his head and his wife Astrid and there familie, people I never meet or knew very well have full Custody over my only 5 years Old twins in 2013 the same year Edward Snowdon Got Asyl in Russia
Because they Want to use AI interface Havana syndrom on Me and My biological twins it is against Geneva konvention and they use this tortur on Me and let this people have my biological twins full time from Januar 2018 just after Anora and Asbjørn Said and told in a rapport that they were Missing Me there biological mom every Day and Want to come home full time and Want Me have full Custody over my biological twins that only live with Me ful time from they were born undtil 5 years, the Kindergarden write and Said that they had to be with Me and not Tobias Jeppe Bagge that Got kick out of School in first class in Denmark, I will never forgive this people that they have use ud like slaves in DK and the World, No need to do this to us !!
If they Want Me to speak out they just had to give Me a link from 15 years ago
This is new and unbelievable. How come it is bringing up the truth. Be watchful. Listen to
The Cybernetic Loop of Cognitive Warfare https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EmkuhX8Wp84&t=15s.