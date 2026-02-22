Something entirely new has emerged since Grokipedia.com site had been launched on October 27, 2025. Truth-seeking Grok xAI started accepting fact-based edits to its Havana Syndrome page, even when it contradicted the official narrative, which demonstrably changed the content and the tone of this page, for everyone to see:

https://grokipedia.com/page/Havana_syndrome

As a result:



Wikipedia’s Havana Syndrome page is still held hostage by Intelligence and Institutional narratives.



Grokipedia liberates the evidence, presents current findings, including re-analysis of NIH findings, Civilian Registry Update, and exposes intel narratives contradicting scientific facts.

When will US Health Agencies & Intelligence Community recognize diagnosed AHI1 cases?