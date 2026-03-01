Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
13hEdited

Informative and detailed, as usual.

For those whose forte lies in plain English, Roman's article (357 "Like"s) provides details about "smart" meters:

https://romanshapoval.substack.com/p/smartmeters

As for me, I concurred with Dr. Ber in July, 2025, emphasizing that radiation from various sources converge, thus providing grounds for plausible deniability, while enabling data collection and targeting:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-slow-and-invisible-killers

Stephany Wuthrich
11h

As a TI since late 2020 and from 2003-2006, I have "watched" (heard, felt, sensed, suffered) the changes, improvements, and evolving applications used on me. From mere speaker harassment directed at my house, and remote rape, and what I figured was sonar or something, to the Frey effects of EMF and other varying frequencies; to the obvious signs of satellite-type tracking surveillance of me around the house. The RNM I could hear in my brain became worse, then after about 4 years, seemed to stop (because they're done mapping/monitoring/manipulating such that they know more about me than I do?) Above all, the sounds became quieter, more subtle, more covert. I knew these were part of their improvements and adjustments. I know all this is experimentation. Most TIs have felt same. The new and improved apparatus shared in this post, I believe, is already coming and present.

