Government Report Comes Forward with a Significant Number of "Havana Syndrome" Victims among DOD Employees, Children and Those Attacked on US Soil
July 2024 Government Accountability Report To Congressional Committees Reveals the Numbers
This is the cover page of the most recent GOA Report on Havana Syndrome. If you click on the link you can get the entire report and the summary page. I read it in full so you didn't have to. Here are my highlights:
This is probably the first time I am seeing an admission of domestic attacks in writing from a government agency. However, the scope of the report clearly refers to federal employees and their families only: “Multiple incidents have also been reported within the Continental United States.”
No new information about the casualty or treatment options are delivered in this report.
A pie chart of AHI (anomalous health incidents) “designees” includes surprisingly high number of DOD employees (29%, or 74 out of 257 designated) - that’s a lot! But all we hear in the news is diplomats and spies. If DOD employees experienced AHIs, were they attacked in the battlefield? Reports are lacking.
Sixty-five AHI patients were interviewed in the process of preparing this report. It was found that many were stigmatized at their work, and even offered to see a psychologist (…NO!). Some patients were made to feel “crazy” by their agency medical teams.
Out of the 65 patients interviewed, 26 people experienced their AHI domestically, 35 people overseas, 2 people experienced AHIs in both domestic and overseas locations.
To receive any compensation through HAVANA ACT or DOD’s Trauma Registry you need to be a “Covered Individual”. That rings a bell!
Some DOD officials noted that AHI patients were experiencing cognitive decline, and may not effectively retain information communicated orally.
Fifteen children received AHI designation as of December 2023. However, civilian children is not something our government concerned with.
So, is it really that much of a stretch to believe that civilian victims of “Havana Syndrome” who never worked for government, who were attacked on US soil, exist? That children of the civilians with the same diagnosis exist?
Call your legislators and raise hell!
Thanks Dr Len, baby steps...better than nothing.
Thank you, Len. I would like to give you some observations on this GAO Report. It is missing a lot of information, and has several pages of twisted information as well, which can be attributed to government efforts to cover up, dilute, and erase a very serious health condition that the author(s) know well what it is about, what the cause of it is. Regarding the affected 15 children, referred to as children of either DOD or federal employees, since the children do not work for the government, they should be considered as civilian U.S. victims on American soil.
If the denomination of this condition is "Anomalous Health Incidents (AHI)", there cannot be a more vague term made up to refer to it, since the term itself means nothing and does not explain AT ALL the "Anomalous" "Health Incidents" that this condition is related to. And if DOD Doctors came up with such a vague term, this was intentionally created to hide what this serious health condition is related to, in order to render it totally meaningless. Even the Havana Syndrome term, which refers to the location where it was first identified, says more about it than the vague and meaningless "AHI". In addition, the Havana Syndrome term gave rise to the "HAVANA Act of 2021," a federal law created to protect victims. This GAO Report mentions the HAVANA Act and explains it is an acronym which stands for "Helping American Victims Afflicted by Neurological Attacks," clearly defining officially what this is about. Can the government really pretend now that they ignore that Neurological Attacks are the actual cause of this condition? The report tries to imply that "research" will be conducted to find out the mysterious "cause" of this condition, when the cause has already been clearly defined by the government. Dr. Relman of the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine was commissioned to examine many of these patients, and he concluded that the only plausible explanation for the brain lesions found was that they were caused by "directed, pulsed, microwave weapons" assaults, and that there were no signs of concussions. This GAO Report states in only one sentence that it was probably caused by "directed radiofrequencies." After Dr. Relman issued his official report, a Joint Statement by Avril Haines of ODNI and Mr. Cohen, Deputy Director of the CIA, concurred with Dr. Relman's assessment on behalf of the Intelligence Community. And immediately several media organizations reported this fact, including The New York Times, The Washington Post, The New Yorker, ABC, CBS, NBC, and the British Media. Then after it was made public, there were attempts to deceive and twist these facts, and this GAO Report follows that trend.