This is the cover page of the most recent GOA Report on Havana Syndrome. If you click on the link you can get the entire report and the summary page. I read it in full so you didn't have to. Here are my highlights:

This is probably the first time I am seeing an admission of domestic attacks in writing from a government agency. However, the scope of the report clearly refers to federal employees and their families only: “Multiple incidents have also been reported within the Continental United States.”

No new information about the casualty or treatment options are delivered in this report.

A pie chart of AHI (anomalous health incidents) “designees” includes surprisingly high number of DOD employees (29%, or 74 out of 257 designated) - that’s a lot! But all we hear in the news is diplomats and spies. If DOD employees experienced AHIs, were they attacked in the battlefield? Reports are lacking.

Sixty-five AHI patients were interviewed in the process of preparing this report. It was found that many were stigmatized at their work, and even offered to see a psychologist (…NO!). Some patients were made to feel “crazy” by their agency medical teams.

Out of the 65 patients interviewed, 26 people experienced their AHI domestically, 35 people overseas, 2 people experienced AHIs in both domestic and overseas locations.

To receive any compensation through HAVANA ACT or DOD’s Trauma Registry you need to be a “Covered Individual”. That rings a bell!

Some DOD officials noted that AHI patients were experiencing cognitive decline, and may not effectively retain information communicated orally.