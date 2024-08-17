FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Targeted Justice Hosts Historic Event: Targeted Action 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — August 28-30, 2024 — Targeted Justice, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to exposing and addressing the realities of the Targeting Program and Havana Syndrome, is hosting Targeted Action 2024. This monumental event will take place in Colorado, the first state in the nation to add neural data to the Privacy Act, marking a historic milestone for privacy rights and targeted individuals (TIs) worldwide.

With the most visited website for TIs globally, Targeted Justice is at the forefront of raising awareness about the Targeting Program and the widespread issues associated with Havana Syndrome in civilians. This event is a critical gathering for individuals, professionals, and advocates who are seeking justice and recognition for the impact of these covert programs.

Keynote Speakers

Targeted Action 2024 will feature prominent keynote speakers, including renowned journalist and investigative researcher Sarah Westall, Professor David A. Hughes, and Dr. Ana Mihalcea, who have been instrumental in bringing attention to the reality of the Targeting Program and Havana Syndrome.

Timing and Importance

As this historic event unfolds, the U.S. Supreme Court is considering whether to take on the case Targeted Justice v. Garland—the first lawsuit of its kind to reach the highest court in the land. This could set a groundbreaking legal precedent for targeted individuals across the nation.

No Longer a Fringe Movement

Targeted Justice, alongside experts like doctors, attorneys, and physicists, is no longer seen as a fringe group. The convergence of experts from various fields underscores the legitimacy and urgency of addressing the Targeting Program and Havana Syndrome, which is now recognized as a serious public health issue requiring immediate attention.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of history. Targeted Action 2024 is a one-of-a-kind event, bringing together those on the front lines of the fight for privacy, justice, and human rights. This event is not just for victims, but for all who believe in defending civil liberties and human dignity.

Event Details

• Dates: August 28-30, 2024

• Location: Colorado Springs, Colorado

• Hosted by: Targeted Justice

For more information and to register, visit: www.targetedjustice.com/targeted-action-2024; or e-mail TJustice2@proton.me.

This is an event you won’t want to miss!