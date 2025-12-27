Even as evidence accumulates and diagnosed cases of Havana Syndrome among US Civilians on US soil grow, US health agencies avoid taking ownership of problems that collide with intelligence-driven narratives.

Civilian cases are already documented in a way policymakers cannot credibly dismiss as anecdote. The January 2026 Civilian Registry for diagnosed Havana Syndrome victims, CRHS, reports 14 verified civilian diagnoses supported by medical information, up from seven verified in January 2025. These are not speculative labels, these a physician-made diagnoses. The registry frames Havana Syndrome as a distinct neurological syndrome anchored by a validated AHI1 phenotype and separable from attribution debates (see Re-Analysis of 2024 NIH Neuroimaging Study).

Mechanism (directed pulsed RF energy) is converging in the scientific literature, yet the federal system keeps hiding behind attribution uncertainty. James Giordano wrote in 2025, “It is now widely accepted that directed energy exposure is the most probable cause.” That statement does not assign blame to a foreign adversary. It does not need to. A medical diagnosis can be real and actionable even when intelligence agencies cannot, or will not, assign responsibility publicly.

CDC’s posture toward civilians signals bureaucratic exclusion, not scientific uncertainty. CRHS documents that, after a formal petition urging CDC to recognize civilian AHI and Havana Syndrome, establish surveillance, and provide physician guidance, the reply received was: “Unfortunately, this question is out of scope for CDC INFO.” That is the nation’s lead public health agency declining to engage on a domestic neurologic threat in the general population.

The most visible “nothing to see here” narrative still comes from NIH, and it continues to shape policy (i.e. ODNI 2024 Assessment) even when its own data allow different conclusion. NIH’s March 2024 press release regarding 2024 studies emphasized “no evidence of MRI detectable brain injury.”A later re-analysis focused on the clinically validated AHI1 subgroup, using supplemental tables from the NIH neuroimaging paper, and reported subtle but persistent abnormalities, including reduced salience network connectivity with an adjusted p value around 0.02, aligning otolithic abnormalities with earlier neuroimaging work and consistent with diffuse brain injury. That kind of re-analysis should trigger a targeted replication effort. Instead, it is being treated as a messaging inconvenience.

NIH’s posture has also remained structurally incompatible with civilian recognition. Civilian inclusion has not been built into NIH pathways, and NIH’s AHI work was halted in 2024 after an internal review found informed consent requirements were not met due to coercion concerns. The CRHS update states that no new NIH AHI research had resumed as of December 2025. In policy terms, that means the federal research engine is stalled at the exact moment civilians need it to expand, stratify properly by AHI1, and validate diagnostics in a transparent way.

Even accountability mechanisms are unlikely to force near term change for civilians. Yes, house congressional investigators have sent criminal referrals to the Department of Justice in a Havana Syndrome probe, alleging illegal activity in how the matter was handled. (Miami Herald) That is serious. It is also not a guarantee of action, because criminal referrals often disappear into investigative opacity, jurisdictional complexity, and years of delay. Meanwhile, the Senate Intelligence Committee has publicly criticized the CIA’s handling of reported cases showing the pattern of institutional failure is already documented at high levels. None of that automatically creates a civilian case definition at CDC or a civilian clinical pathway at NIH.

Here is why “nothing will happen” remains the default trajectory unless Congress compels it.

CDC insists on inaction based on “out of scope” justification. A civilian registry implies scale. Scale implies prevention and resources. CDC avoids opening that door voluntarily. Ambiguity as a shield for Health Agencies. CDC can say “out of scope,” while NIH can say “research only,” and civilians fall between mandates. National Security Justification. The more the topic touches intelligence agencies, the easier it becomes to delay, redact, and deflect under the banner of national security. The NIH headline narrative is already set. NIH’s public messaging about “no MRI detectable brain injury” remains easier to repeat than a phenotype specific, AHI1 anchored discussion, even if the latter is accurate. Research disruption has become an excuse for indefinite delay. Halting studies for ethics concerns is appropriate. Failing to restart them with civilian inclusive, independently overseen protocols is a policy choice. Attribution continues to be weaponized as doubt. Even though CRHS and Re-analysis solve the problem of diagnosing Havana Syndrome without solving attribution, the false narrative that you have to have attribution in order to make a diagnosis persists.

The hard conclusion is that civilian recognition will not arrive because the evidence is insufficient. It will not arrive because the incentives point the other way. If civilians are to be recognized, it will almost certainly require compelled action: statutory deadlines, a mandated CDC case definition and reporting pathway, and NIH funding for civilian inclusive, AHI1 stratified replication with independent oversight.

Until Congress compels it, the system will continue to treat diagnosed civilians as administratively invisible, regardless of how real and diagnosable the syndrome is.