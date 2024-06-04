Ep. 63: "Targeted Justice's 4 Lawsuits Filed with Surgical Precision".
And now each lawsuit has a nickname, so no more confusion!
What an important episode. It should answer most of your questions about figuring out what these lawsuits are about, and give a clear picture of our legal strategy.
For the information about how to register for the Colorado event, go to https://www.targetedjustice.com/targeted-action-2024.html
Ana, why not get yourself a cheapo laptop for use with official online services? Format the hard drive, lock the BIOS and install a fresh copy of your operating system. Pare it down to the bare minimum, perhaps using a software programme which strips out all but the most essential services, registry items and permissions. Install a good antivirus, firewall, VPN and data security suite. Instead of Wi-Fi, connect the laptop to the router via a secure ethernet cable, such as category 9. Set the router todisable wi-fi (which we shouldn't be using, anyway!) Use that laptop as your sole interface with official government websites and only transfer data to and from it via a removable storage device, after you've disconnected from the internet. Connect to the internet only
This was excellent! So impressed with the work that has been done on our behalf. And the summary was so helpful to understand the aims of each suit. Praying for God’s protection over you and your work!