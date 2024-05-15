Ep. 61: "Detailed Analysis of The Congressional Homeland Committee Hearing on AHI"
Witnesses Pointed Fingers at Russia, CIA, and at Outdated Technology
Congressional Homeland Committee Hearing "Silent Weapons: Examining Foreign Anomalous Health Incidents Targeting Americans in the Homeland" took place on May 8, 2024
Dr. Ber - If you are not aware of Barrie Trower, then I'm putting his name to you right now - he's an EXPERT in EMF radiation and it's effects on living tissue. He resides in Britain - unfortunately, I don't have any kind of contact information for him. I watched the 2-part interview that he did with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich last year for Fuellmich's International Crimes Investigative Committee (ICIC), NOT the (Berlin) Coronavirus Investigative Committe (CIC) - it was stunning... The US government has known ALL the effects on living tissues since the 1950's, including mind control!!! I've got to run to a meeting, but I'll find links to both parts of that interview & post later tonight. I've found it easiest to find ICIC sessions on Odysee, but I think they're available on other platforms as well.
God bless you for taking this on!!! With 5G and "smart" meters being foisted upon us, this damage will only increase - until it is stopped.
Who makes? Option Russians? Option thief who build explosives from 8 years and can’t do it anymore as everyone knows. Many options.