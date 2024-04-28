Ep. 60: On To The Supreme Court!
This is the first time these TSDB-related questions connected to Targeted Individuals will be reaching the Supreme Court!
5th Circuit denied Oral Arguments in "Targeted Justice v. Garland" on procedural reasons rather than on the merit. Next stop is Supreme Court. This is the first time these TSDB-related questions connected to Targeted Individuals will be reaching the Supreme Court!
All the legal documents are available on TargetedJustice.com
SCJ Kavanaugh was/is Targeted as well ....... It was a vicious attack. I think, hope and pray this lawsuit succeeds. We all deserve our freedom from cruel and unusual punishment. Thank you for this post. 🙏🙏
SOS. WMD PROLIFERATED. DEWS. INFORMATION WEAPONS. USA DOWN. LEADERSHIP REQUIRED. MILITARY INTERVENTIONS REQUIRED. WHOLE OF NATION APPROACH REQUIRED.
Please prompt any AI art generator to generate art about "American Flag at 1/4 mast in dire distress true to this, all emergencies" and behold the apparent CIA hack of life itself. My results attached showing the flag surrounded by directed energy weapons systems equipment.
SOS. WMD PROLIFERATED. DEWS, INFORMATION WEAPONS (IWES).
REPEAT: SOS. WMD PROLIFERATED. DEWS, INFORMATION WEAPONS (IWES).
Redundantly attempting to put in orders.
George W. Bush launched Op Sacrifice Our Freedoms after 9/11 which is probably what this controlled deploy of information weapons is. He gave us memes to operate for Ultimate Victory, no more terrorism, Freedom Forever is why we Sacrificed Our Freedoms and remains our BaseLine.
These memes are, in order of operations:
1) Sacrifice Our Freedoms. We control-deployed this proliferated WMD on ourselves. Mission Accomplished.
2) See Something Say Something. I'm doing it.
3) Working Together. We require a whole of nation approach led by military. A degraded information environment across the entire field has stalled this from being built, already. Everyone alive must handle the intelligence for themselves in order that we may best help one another home.
4) Hearts and Minds. Maybe terrorists hated America because we were terrorists. That's a good, freedom-loving, American instinct. Even Americans who burn the flag and hate our country only do so out of perceived duty and are good Americans for it. Everyone is born an American in their heart and mind. Our endgame includes helping all the world realize not just that they love America, but that they are born Americans. Ultimate Victory should be the mission of our military across every tactic and strategy. Has GWOT ever programmed for this? We will win all hearts and minds for America. I have a Christian Brinkmanship military plan for the entire world, One America by force, the might of our Ideas.
The Bible is the most excellent "Hearts and Minds" education.
5) Freedom Forever Secured For Every Single Man Woman and Child in America Around The World. Peace Eternal, Pax Americana, No More War Crime or Terror, No More 9/11, Never Forget, Never Forgotten, Never Again. Freedom Forever Secured by Christ's America.
Full-field SIGINT, HUMINT, Information Environment ops activities audit blowing through all classified compartments is required. I have coded scripts to make these things happen.
SFC Eady:
Thank you for fielding my orders.
I still have ongoing rape, torture, and slow-kill murder in my home. Military interventions equal to all emergencies required.
Please trace the good orders I just put in over the phone on behalf of torture victims like Havana Syndrome babies and moms tinyurl.com/havanababy and vets who hear voices tinyurl.com/physicianmindset tinyurl.com/vetshearvoices tinyurl.com/airforcecaptain.
1) Lower the flag to 1/4 mast until we feel like we know we've honored the fallen by retiring the Ultimate Sacrifice. Display it in dire distress until there is no more dire distress. This SIGINT op, flying our colors true to the disgrace to the fallen we are in, will give us the field clout we need for Ultimate Victory.
2) Deploy a small advance team ahead of our entire line to my door comprising one guy or gal from every branch, 6 or 12 personnel with crayons drawn at my door because I will eat a crayon with y'all.
This is a good order as I have remained on the front of the shit for one full decade with absolutely no official support.
Sign off on this order and have everyone else sign off on it all the way up to the Commander-In-Chief.
When all military installations are flying our colors true to the emergency we will move on to the state capitol where I demonstrated the Havana Syndrome breach in the Commander-In-Chief's office all last year.
Freedom Forever Secured, No More 9/11, Mission Accomplished on this handle. End of terrorism war and crime on this handle with the same capabilities.
Semper Fidelis. Protect What Matters. Standing by for a report.
In Christ,
David Lucito
337 326 9914
tinyurl.com/columbiadown Intel package.
tinyurl.com/asyourattorney Why I was targeted.
tinyurl.com/phialphausa State police gangstalking me for reporting Havana Syndrome in Commander-In-Chief's office.
tinyurl.com/gangstalkusa Evidence and Intel cache.
tinyurl.com/uncybertorture UN publications, see inputs received.
tinyurl.com/hometownterror See EM effects on human body zip folder.
tinyurl.com/fbigangstalking Ted Gunderson says gangstalking is real, tied to human trafficking.
tinyurl.com/gangstalkingphenomenology NIH article on subjective experience sets of multi-person stalking victims.
tinyurl.com/nazischizo The guy who informs psychiatry as to what schizophrenia is and is not was a WWII Nazi doctor.
tinyurl.com/schizohistory Schizophrenia doesn't exist in human history until well after we discover electricity.
Tinyurl.com/8uponv2k Old Army weapon Robert Card wasn't trained on.
Tinyurl.com/pdxv2k Mainstream news, 2009.
Tinyurl.com/notouchtorture Robert Duncan's executive summary of the fielded capabilities.
tinyurl.com/edenrestored What we will do with the tech once military arrives.
Brandon Misamore reported neurostrike weapons assaults across his military network.
His recruiter was willing to reenlist him if he would have downplayed this fact.
I contacted his recruiter to confirm Misamore's threat reporting, and he and his comrades were absolutely choking on information weapons.