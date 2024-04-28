5th Circuit denied Oral Arguments in "Targeted Justice v. Garland" on procedural reasons rather than on the merit. Next stop is Supreme Court. This is the first time these TSDB-related questions connected to Targeted Individuals will be reaching the Supreme Court!

